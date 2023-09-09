‘The recent controversies linked to the exhibition’Eyes of Mariupol‘, exhibited to the public in via Dante from 3 to 17 September with the kind authorization of Municipality 1 of the Municipality of Milan, demonstrate once again how influential the Russian propaganda machine is”. console general ofUkraine to Milan, Andrii Kartyshafter the storm that broke out over the photographic exhibition dedicated to the resistance of Mariupol.

In particular, Rifondazione Comunista expressed in a note its objections to the depiction on the poster of the exhibition sponsored by Palazzo Marino of the face of Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Battalion, defined as a “neo-Nazi group” and called for “the cancellation of the event that propagates war as a value and distorts reality. The war is not a photo shoot but a massacre that must be stopped immediately. Keep the war out of Milan”. Criticism also came from members of the majority of Palazzo Marino. “Not in my name”, wrote the councilor of the mayor’s Beppe Sala list on Facebook, Enrico Fedrighini, sharing the poster of the exhibition.

“The speed with which certain messages have spread highlights the weight within Italian society of opinions and tendencies that differ from the current official position of the Italian State”, underlines the console Kartyshexplaining that “the sympathy that many Italians have towards the Russia and, consequently, the particular receptivity to Russian propaganda input is not surprising, on the contrary – it is the result of a long historical journey. The direct experience that Italians have had of Russia, it is worth mentioning, differs significantly from that which Ukrainians have historically experienced.”

The console general of Ukraine to Milan is keen to explain his position: “Italy and Russia are united by bonds of friendship based mainly on common economic interests and political and cultural affinities which, especially if combined with a latent Euroscepticism or anti-Euro-Atlanticism, result in a greater degree of permeability to narratives The dramatic nature of the situation – highlights Kartysh – lies in the fact that today Russia is undoubtedly a terrorist state, recognized as such at an international level, representing a threat to global order and security, as well as European”. remember how “in Ukraine , intentional attacks and atrocities by Russian forces and their proxies against citizens, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other grave violations of international and humanitarian law are all acts of terror and war crimes; war crimes including willful killings, attacks on civilians, illegal imprisonment, torture, rape, forced transfers, deportation of children. There is even talk of genocide, due to the brutality, the violence, the fury with which Russia tries to destroy everything Ukrainian”. A war in which, underlines Kartysh “L’ Ukraine it resists, thanks to international support, thanks to the ability that Ukrainians have to work together for a common goal, helping each other, making their voices heard. But it resists mainly thanks to the sacrifice of individuals, whose faith in their own values, whose love for freedom prevails over instinct. Individuals who have put the life they had before the war into the background, showing themselves ready to lose it, so that their loved ones, their compatriots and all citizens of the free world are defended and can live in peace. Among them, the heroes they defended Mariupol from the Russian siege, some of whom unfortunately are still prisoners of war, to which the UaMi association and the Ukrainian community of Milan wanted to pay homage by organizing an open-air photographic exhibition in the center of the city”.