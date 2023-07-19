The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has shaken the III CELAC Summit (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and the European Union. The event took place on Monday (17th) and this Tuesday (18th) and was intended to bring the continents closer together, especially in the commercial area. Differences over the war that has lasted more than a year, however, made it difficult to reach agreements.

After an eight-year hiatus, the Summit organized by the EU took place in the city of Brussels, capital of Belgium, and brought together leaders and heads of state from 60 countries that make up the two blocs (33 from CELAC and 27 from the European Union). The aim was to make commercial partnerships viable so that Latin American countries could intensify the supply of energy, food and commodities to the Europeans in exchange for supporting the industrialization of CELAC countries.

But even though the intention was the integration of these countries and the announcement of partnerships and investments, even before its beginning, the event caused an impasse between the nations.

While the countries’ ambassadors tried to close the Joint Declaration – a document that is usually signed by the countries with the aim of reaffirming their partnership –, one of the points of the text caused disagreement. During the discussion of the text, Brazil and other Latin American countries opposed the declaration of full support for Ukraine that the EU would like to make in the letter.

Due to the impasse, the document needed to be revised and, as previously revealed by Itamaraty, it ended up adopting a milder tone when dealing with the war. After the revision of the point that addressed the conflict, most countries agreed with the new declaration. Only Nicaragua stood against it.

Still, the situation caused an internal unease. The Chilean Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, went so far as to say that the war is “an aggression” and regretted the stalemate caused by the Latin Americans. “We are very sorry for the situation. We are very surprised that there are members of our group who oppose any resolution on this war. It is a war of aggression,” he said.

The European Union and other Western countries have adopted a series of sanctions against Russia as a way of putting pressure on it to end the war against Ukraine. Also in this sense, dozens of nations have supported the invaded country, in addition to providing arms and financial support so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russian offensives.

In the opposite direction, some countries opposed the strategy adopted by the West to try to contain the war. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is one of the presidents who has harshly criticized this position.

“Resorting to sanctions and blockades without the protection of international law only serves to penalize the most vulnerable populations. We need peace to overcome the great challenges”, said the Brazilian president in his speech at the opening of the summit. Lula did not mention that it was Russia who violated international law by forcibly taking territory from the neighboring country.

The Russian “shadow” at the Brussels meeting

The situation that should have been a detail in the midst of the various discussions that the summit proposed became a reason for division between the nations. For months now, the European Union has been seeking to restore ties with Latin America to avoid the rapprochement of countries like Russia and China – while seeking to regain the influence it had on the global stage.

A document leaked to the press at the beginning of the year demonstrates that the countries of the European bloc are interested in building a strong economy without associating themselves with autocratic government models. In this sense, the EU has sought to approach strategic countries. In the list in the document, Brazil, Chile, Nigeria and Kazakhstan are cited as priorities for the bloc in this race.

This approximation also seeks to bring these countries to the same side of the game in order to prevent these nations from seeking to enter into trade agreements with Russia. This is because the EU fears that the Russian government will make new allies and, thus, have the strength to maintain the conflict against Ukraine, even with the sanctions imposed by the West.

“We find ourselves in a competitive geopolitical environment: not only a battle of narratives, but also a battle of offers. We need to improve our offer and strengthen our relationship with them”, says the document. With the summit, the members of the European bloc sought to put this plan into practice with the announcement of investments and promises to close trade agreements with CELAC countries.

The idea of ​​the Europeans was to try to advance, for example, in agreements with Mexico, with Chile, and to unlock the Mercosur-European Union agreement, which had closed during the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro, but was not ratified by the members of the Union. European. The Europeans made new demands for the preservation of the environment, but Lula was unable to articulate a counterproposal in time to present it at the summit.

The scenario for this type of agreement, however, was not friendly. While Lula uttered incisive criticisms of the bloc, the internal climate also showed that Latin American nations are not in consensus on the conflict. Chilean President Gabriel Boric (National Convergence) criticized countries that chose not to condemn Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and embargoed the declaration of the summit in Brussels.

“I believe that in Latin America it is necessary to speak about the situation clearly. What is happening in Ukraine is an unacceptable war of aggression, imperial, in which international law is violated. And I understand that the joint declaration is being held today because some do not want to say that it is a war against Ukraine,” said the Chilean president.

The West’s concern with China’s advance to emerging countries

China is also on the radar of the European Union’s concerns since it became the second largest economic power in the world and maintains major clashes with Western countries. With the intention of curbing this growth in the country, which has a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$ 11.2 trillion, the European bloc seeks to present more attractive opportunities to emerging nations than the country led by autocrat Xi Jinping.

“Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe need each other more than ever. The world we live in is more competitive, more conflicted than before. The world is bearing the brunt of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. And all of this is happening against the backdrop of China’s growing ascendancy abroad,” said Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Brazil’s main trading partner, a survey carried out by Gazeta do Povo shows that, in the last 26 years, economic transactions with China had an annual average of US$ 57 billion. Being that of the last 14 years surplus for Brazil. In 2022, for example, negotiations between the two countries yielded around BRL 130 billion for Brazilian coffers.

With the European Union, although the volume of negotiations has a similar average (US$ 55 billion, in the last 26 years), trade does not generate a significant surplus in the Brazilian trade balance. But European direct investments can make a big impact.

This situation, however, can be reversed with the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. If approved, trade between the blocs could exceed the volume of R$ 500 billion in negotiations. Attractive market and one that can remove the Chinese role from Brazilian trade, leaders of the European bloc have been trying to advance in discussions to close the agreement that has been negotiated for more than 20 years.

In an attempt to attract these emerging nations, the EU announced, during this week’s summit, an investment of 45 billion euros [mais de R$ 240 bilhões] over the next four years through the Global Gateway. The program is a European investment platform in sustainable projects in different sectors, such as health, education and technology.

For specialists, the project is seen as a “competitor” of the ‘New Silk Road’, a program developed by China in the last ten years. Through investments in infrastructure, the Asian country built railroads and ports in around 140 countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa, which, in addition to accelerating the process of transporting goods, increased Chinese influence over these countries.

Estimates show that China would have disbursed amounts between US$ 890 billion and US$ 1 trillion to put the plan into action. The European Global Gateway intends to invest 300 billion euros by 2027 in the countries that adopt the project. The aim is to “shrink the global investment gap” in infrastructure that exists between rich and developing countries.

Countries call for transparent elections in Venezuela

At the end of the meeting, Brazil, France, Colombia, Argentina and the European Union’s foreign affairs representative released a joint statement encouraging the resumption of dialogue between the government and the Venezuelan opposition to hold fair and transparent elections. The country has prevented its facade claims from being verified by international observers.

Lula had already called the accusations against the Venezuelan dictatorship narratives and defended in a live on the internet this Tuesday (18) the withdrawal of Western sanctions against Caracas.