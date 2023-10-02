A month ago, a group of hunters in Texas, United States, published a video on social networks in which you can see how with rifles, night vision equipment and hunting vehicles, they approach a group of wild pigs and then start shooting at them. While the animals run, the men chase them, pointing their heavy-caliber weapons at them.

Wild boars, also known as wild pigs, are an invasive species that can be found in at least 35 states in the United States. These animals stand out for their ability to adapt to various environments and their reproduction rate. In fact, according to the scientific dissemination medium National Geographic, The females of this species can begin to reproduce at an early age, starting at eight months, and each of them has the capacity to give birth to up to two litters a year.

For this reason, its presence has raised concerns due to its ability to damage local ecosystems and different crops.

To a large extent, this has led local farmers to hunt these mammals, as they are considered a “pest.” However, how this group of hunters did it caused a great controversy to break out, since both their weapons and their way of going after them, for several internet users, was “excessive.”

The group of hunters uploaded the video to social networks. Photo: YouTube: Maximum Night Vision

Likewise, there were users who argued that this practice could be considered as animal abuse.

For its part, the group of hunters wrote in the description of the video that they had chosen to do it that way due to the lack of laws that would allow them to control their reproduction.



“Traditional hunting and trapping methods have been largely ineffective in reducing the feral hog population (…) Hogs are not considered game animals in Texas and can be hunted by any means or method at any time of the year” , they explain on YouTube.

How do you recommend controlling the reproduction of this species?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, wild pigs carry at least 30 viral and bacterial diseases and almost 40 parasites that can be transmitted to humans, pets, livestock and other wild animals.

The most common way pathogens and parasites are transmitted from wild pigs to humans is through handling and slaughtering wild pigs or eating meat that has not been thoroughly cooked.

Harmful organisms and pathogens, carried by wild pigs, that can infect humans include diseases such as leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, brucellosis, tularemia, trichinellosis, swine influenza, salmonella, hepatitis and pathogenic E. coli.

That is why we seek to control its reproduction.

Excluding feral pigs using fencing is an effective option.

Now, according to the University of California, Feral pigs can be controlled by exclusion or trapping.

“Trapping is very effective in controlling and reducing feral swine population growth. All control methods are only effective in the long term if adjacent property owners work together cooperatively to reduce population size “, he explains on his official website.

They also recommend the use of fences in order to isolate them. Still, they emphasize that if feral pigs are excluded using a fence, it should be closely monitored for signs that the perimeter has been breached.

