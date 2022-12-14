Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Controversy over unusual gift offered by leader in Italy, video

December 14, 2022
Soccer

Italy soccer.

Italy soccer.

He spoke at Christmas dinner with his players.

The Qatar World Cup The curtain is about to come down and the local football championships begin to give news, some very controversial such as the one within the Monza Italian.

Silvio Berlusconiformer minister of that country, offered the Monza players a dinner of Christmas and in the speech he made a promise that has caused controversy on the planet.

Since 2018, Berlusconi has been the owner of the Italian club and has given everything to form a team that fights for great things, but what he said is unusual.

not to believe

This time, in the middle of the meal, he said that if they got a big title he would give them a “bus full of prostitutes”.

“We have found a good coach, friendly and capable of stimulating our boys. I have also given the players extra motivation and I have told them that if we beat Milan, Juve or one of these big clubs, I will send them a bus full of prostitutes to the locker room,” said the manager.

“This has been an incredible year: we did the miracle of getting on the A series and we are not going to stop. Let’s enjoy these holidays and return to the field!” added Berlusconi.
