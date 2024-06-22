In his first statements, the Sinaloan Julio Berdeguédesignated secretary of agriculture by President Claudia SheinbaumI declare that will follow with the radical politics of Andrés Manuel López Obradorof do not allow in Mexico HE plant genetically modified corn, neither the imports For human consumption, only for animal feedand this turns on the alert alarms in the government and in American farmers whose grain exports would be severely affected.

Even Mexico faces a dispute lawsuit before him T-MEC for this topic that could resolve in November next, filed by Canada and USA what they want force the country to import genetically modified products. It is mentioned that Carlos Ursua, AMLO’s former advisor, and the current secretary of agriculture, Victor Villalobos, have shares in the chemical and agricultural company with American and German capital that imports this corn and are prone to imports that López Obrador stopped.

Instead Berdegue is from a stream agronomists further environmentalists and naturists and without links with this large transnational. It’s played here the destination of the Sinaloan agriculture and throughout the country because, if Mexico loses the controversyIt would look forced to import millionaire volumes of cornapart from what is already imported.

Potpourri. The night before night it drizzled a little and yesterday the coordinator of Civil Protection, Cosme Mario Gallardo launched a alertbecause at night heavy rains are expectedfrom the remainder of Hurricane Albert that flooded cities in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas and threatened to cross from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean. As the producers say, “that is precisely what we are asking for our alms”, that it rain, not here but on the mountains to overcome the most serious and prolonged drought that we have gone through in recent years, and above all, that water falls on the dams.

CULTURE. Fellow journalists lived together and exchanged opinions in a downtown restaurant with the poet, Jaime Labastida, and the award-winning writer Elmer Mendoza, who came to the city to give a conference in the auditorium of the National Polytechnic Institute, organized by the College of Sinaloa and the Culture Seminar. Mexican, with the intention of promoting reading, writing and poetry.

REBELLION. Guesses of rebellion in the judiciarywhere the National Association of Judges and Magistrates this summoning to one great national alliancetogether with the union, to undertake rejection actions to the judicial reform what they want: the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that endorse the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and the matches that make up the Fourth Transformation.

Between the protest actionsthey project staggered strikes and demonstrations.

On the other hand, from the official side, the study that documents the exaggerated nepotism that prevails in the judicial system is revived. “We’ll see which leather makes the most straps.”

“Mexico can produce more and import less”: Julio Berdegué, Secretary of Agriculture.

