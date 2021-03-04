The Ministry of National Security ordered the redeployment of two of the four Shaldag MKII armed patrol boats of the Prefecture that operated from Posadas against drug trafficking from Paraguay and Brazil and a controversy broke out with the opposition.

The controversy broke out one day after President Alberto Fernández criticized the government of Mauricio Macri for having “Unprotected” the northern border and the harsh reply from former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.

The Paraguay and Paraná rivers are the main route for marijuana that comes from Paraguay and cocaine that comes from Bolivia, as well as common contraband.

The deputy of Together for Change, José Cano, denounced Clarion that these two patrol boats were taken out of the area with the greatest combat against drug trafficking and destined for Rosario and Corrientes to “The control of sports navigation and fires”.

For his part, the Secretary of National Security, Eduardo Villalba, justified the redeployment of these strategic vessels, affirmed that during the government of Cambiemos “they were anchored due to lack of budget ”and assured that his purchase from Israel“ was a negotiated”.

Cano said that “a Shaldag MKII patrol boat was confirmed and they are already carrying out operations related to the Safety of Sports, Pleasure and Commercial Navigation, as well as the Detection and Fight against Igneous outbreaks in grasslands and Health Support ”.

According to Cano, he was ordered to patrol the rivers between the cities of Rosario and San Lorenzo (Province of Santa Fe).

Cano said that “Security Minister Sabina Frederic surprised us when, from her personal Twitter account on February 15, she boasted that” the Prefectura troops had kidnapped 11 tons of illegal soy”.

“He put artillery patrols to chase grain smugglers leaving the borders with Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil unchecked for the flow of illicit drugs ”, he emphasized.

It is one of the four vessels acquired during the administration of former President Mauricio Macri “with the main purpose of patrolling the Paraguay and Paraná rivers due to the smuggling of narcotics and merchandise from the Republic of Paraguay.”

The patrols were bought, Cano recalled, after an “Abridged Study” initiated at the end of 2017 by the Argentine Naval Prefecture and having as base the statistics of the procedures against drug trafficking in the region”.

It was concluded that “the jurisdiction to be covered is set at 1,000 kilometers, from Clorinda (Province of Formosa), to Puerto Iguazú (Province of Misiones), of the four (4) Shaldag MKII vessels, acquired from the State of Israel ”.

The patrols “are specifically equipped, both from the question of navigation and arms, to address the serious situation of drug trafficking and transnational crimes such as arms trafficking and human trafficking that occur in the NEA ”.

“Madam Minister, the Shaldag MKII vessels were technically and constructively conceived for other purposes; including its modern Weapon System that would be highly lethall, its use, for the coastal inhabitants of the Province of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos ”, warned Cano.

For his part, Eduardo Villalba, Frederici’s number two, confirmed to Clarion that “two boats are in Posadas, and two others moved one to Corrientes and another to Rosario area”.

“The reason is simply because the boats are an operational resource of medium water, and they are used on the move and in the places that for operational reasons more is needed ”, added Villalba.

The Secretary of National Security affirmed that “during the previous administration the boats remained anchored on the coast, both for the costly use, his ineptitude for the places with which your purchase was justified, only explainable shares of a fabulous bargain”.

“It must be said that the administration of State resources is the responsibility of the Ministry of National Security, which understands that that redeployment that improves traffic safety, better controls the entire length of the river and not only at a point where there are already more adequate means ”, Villalba concluded.

Look also

Look also

