Kirchner scientist Ernesto Resnik became the target of criticism for the controversial message he spread on his social networks about the death by coronavirus of the doctor at the Hospital Fernández María Rosa Fullone.

“Dying to wait for the Lancet post take over clowns take over“Resnik claimed through his Twitter account. He accompanied his proposal with a publication of the newspaper The nation which indicated that Fullone decided not to be part of the first vaccinated with the Russian medication Sputnik V because he was waiting for the popular science magazine to publish the results of its effectiveness.

Shortly after, Resnik deleted his message attentive to the scandal that his words generated. Due to the multiple reactions, his name became one of the main trends on Twitter.

The national deputy for Together for Change Fernando Iglesias was one of those who crossed the biologist with the greatest harshness.

What impresses me most about this statement from @ernestorr Besides her cruelty, she believes that a doctor with specific training in medical sciences follows the opinions of political leaders like a zombie.

“What impresses me the most about this statement by @ernestorr, in addition to its cruelty, is that it believes that a doctor with specific training in medical sciences follow like a zombie the opinions of political leaders. It must be what happens to him, right? “Iglesias wrote on his Twitter account.

Faced with the growing controversy, Resnik He sought to clarify his sayings: “My tweet arose from the pain caused by seeing people who are falling on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic while those who send them to die without protection they spread lies from their homes“.

Maria Rosa Fullone, 56, was a doctor at the Fernández Hospital.

And then he recalled that the ANMAT authorized the use of Sputnik V before its publication in The Lancet. He remarked that it is “a serious and respectable body” that acted like this because “the data it had was very good.”

“Sowing ‘doubt’ about Sputnik V and convincing so many that it was ‘dangerous’ and to avoid it it had a political purpose of course, but it carried a serious risk: that someone who could not use it for those ‘doubts’ that they cynically planted, “he added.

The death of the doctor at the Fernández Hospital

María Rosa Fullone, 56, died this Thursday after being hospitalized for coronavirus since February 19.

“Fullone was a general practitioner of the Emergency Service of the Fernández Hospital, she had entered the first round of vaccination because she was in the first line of care, but she did not want to be vaccinated and then she took a turn for February 23, but on February 19 she became ill with Covid “, sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health informed Télam on Friday.

For his part, the director of the Fernández Hospital, Ignacio Previgliano, explained that “when the publication of The Lancet magazine appeared, María Rosa decided to get vaccinated and He had a turn for February 23, but on February 19 he started with symptoms“.

In this regard, he said in television statements that Fullone was part of a group of professionals who chose not to apply the vaccine when the scheme established by the Buenos Aires administration began with the arrival of the first 1,400 doses of Sputnik V.

The doctor “had respiratory failure, entered intensive care and when she was improving, she had a brain hemorrhage and died yesterday,” according to sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

Fullone was a specialist in Dermatology, mother of three children and had had her own Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine clinic for more than a decade in the Villa Devoto neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

After her death, relatives and colleagues fired her with a letter on social networks in which they highlighted that “she did not make distinctions, for her always a patient was a life, it was a whole family. A patient was someone who was waiting in a house that day, and whoever it was, you had to give it your all. “

“A doctor of many and of many, she did not have hours to help. Today we remember you with sadness and with a heart full of pride. She was an example of a woman, a mother and a grandmother. Today she finished her career here on earth and began another in heaven “, they expressed.

