On Sunday 14 January, during the 1.30pm edition of Tg1, a report was broadcast on a commemorative initiative of Gioventù Nazionale, the youth organization of the Brothers of Italy: a procession to the Verano cemetery in Rome to remember the fallen of the homeland.

“A ceremony to pay homage to those who gave their lives for Italy”. This is how the report created by journalist Giancarla Rondinelli is presented, in which it is specified that the aim of the organizers is to celebrate “not political militants” but “all Italian heroes”.

“The visionaries of the Risorgimento, the boys of the Piombo years, the victims of terror, the patriots of the great wars” are cited. No mention, however, of the fallen of the Resistance.

It seems to me that Acca Larentia is becoming a state format. pic.twitter.com/aJWz12YTb4 — christian raimo (@christianraimo) January 14, 2024

The report, which lasts about a minute, shows and mentions only the homage paid to Goffredo Mameli, hero of the Risorgimento and author of the lyrics of the national anthem. During the ceremony, however, the young people of Fratelli d'Italia also paid homage to Stefano Recchioni, a neo-fascist militant killed in clashes with the police following the Acca Larentia massacre, whose recent commemoration – peppered with Roman greetings – has generated strong controversy in recent days.

There broadcast of the service it also became a political case. The Democratic Party calls for a hearing before the Parliamentary Supervisory Commission on Rai of the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci, in office since last May and considered close to the Brothers of Italy.

Rai “has hit rock bottom with the Tg1 report on a demonstration organized by the National Youth movement, defined as non-political and elevated to a patriotic cultural event”, attacks the group leader of the Democratic Party in the commission, Stefano Graziano, who invites Chiocci to explain to the commission of Supervision “if he has changed his role and if he has become the spokesperson for right-wing youth movements”.

Sandro Ruotolo, head of information in the national secretariat of the Democratic Party, also intervened: “We knew the director of Tg1 as a reporter, even reckless with sources – he says – but we would never have imagined that he would become something else, once called to direct the most authoritative news programme. of Rai. To define an initiative by the youth of Fratelli d'Italia as non-political is to do injustice to the profession of journalist. Propaganda is one thing, journalism is another. And Tg1 has become TeleMeloni's megaphone par excellence”.