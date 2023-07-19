Controversy over the striptease of a Pd militant at the Unity Day: “It’s in favor of women”

Controversy in Rimini over an unscheduled event at the Festa dell’Unità. To discuss an impromptu striptease on stage by a former regional manager.

The 67-year-old Loretta Pompili, for years the soul of the Unification Festivals in the Romagna city, launched into a burlesque performance inside a vat of wine. “Like Dita Von Teese but in a wine vat and not in a glass of champagne”, explained Pompili, who said he wanted to send a message “in favor of women”.

“Also a political message, or rather that women must be free to be able to show their body as they wish. And that no harassing or violent behavior can ever be justified ”, she said after the uproar aroused in the city by her performance on the fifth and last day of the party organized by the Democratic Party in Cava park, last Monday 17 July.

It happens in #Italy. #Historical militant #PD (#DEM) striptease at the #Rimini Party Unity: scandal. Video

Show by Loretta #Pompili67, left in bra and panties. The embarrassment of party leaders. The municipal secretary: “she was wrong, she had to warn us and explain her gesture” pic.twitter.com/Lks4rciVei — Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) July 18, 2023

“It was a performance that left everyone very perplexed, because the meaning of his performance was not understood,” said Fiorella Zangari, the municipal secretary of the Democratic Party in Rimini. The mayor of Rimini, the dem Jamil Sadegholvaad, is less critical. “Why not finally accept the fact that life is also made up of lightness, funny things, irony?” said the mayor of Rimini. “It is time to stop always and in any case self-applying a one-gear moralism to the things of life which, moreover, is also then reproached as the antechamber of our presumed, chronic, opinionated antipathy”, he added.

“The mistake was not having warned anyone beforehand and then not having explained to the public the meaning of my performance”, commented Pompili instead.