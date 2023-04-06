The model and ‘influencer’ Romina Ortega, wife of soccer referee Néstor Pitana – well remembered in Colombia -, He recently opened an account on the OnlyFans platform, where he uploads adult content.

In a recent conversation on networks for her followers, the woman, who has two Instagram accounts, also revealed that she had made an erotic film and told how her husband liked the fact that she was on OnlyFans.

The recording and the reaction of the popular referee: center of controversy in social networks.

Controversy over sex tape

Wife of Nestor Pitana. Photo: Romina Ortega’s Instagram

Ortega, like her husband, is from the province of Misiones. She owns two Instagram accounts in which she has an active presence and where she accumulates, between them, more than 300,000 followers. There she usually uploads images of her travels, postcards of her fitness life and also many others in which she models different clothes, especially swimsuits.

As part of her life on social networks, the model answered questions this week that her followers asked her through Instagram. There he surprised everyone at the time of giving two answers to questions that, a priori, seemed difficult to answer.

First of all, the question Ortega received in her exchange with users was if she would make erotic movies. And the answer was without half measures. “I already did”the model wrote, along with two emoticons of a winking face and a burning flame.

Referee’s wife who apitou World Cup is not OnlyFans; Veja quem é Romina Ortega, Argentinean woman Néstor Pitana, still revealed to have participated in an erotic film pic.twitter.com/eApwdFLGIY — AI Hacker (@iacibernetico) April 5, 2023

The next question Ortega received, in the same tone as the first, was about Pitana: “What does your husband think of Onlyfans?” The missionary model’s response came, with the same winking smiley as hers, and a clear message, which was also related to her sex video: “No opinion. That’s why she’s with me.”.

After his words, a wave of reactions and controversy on social networks.

More news

