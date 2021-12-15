The decision of the Jimbee Cartagena board of directors to declare the league derby next Thursday, December 23, as Club Day, against El Pozo Murcia (Palacio de Deportes, 9:00 p.m.) has raised a great dust in an important sector of Cartagena sports fans. Those most loyal to the club downplay the matter, but sporadic fans, forced to pay 20 euros, complain that they are prices that do not conform at all to the reality that Spanish futsal lives today.

It’s a shame, since in sports the Jimbee is going through one of the best moments in its entire history. Those of Duda are second, after an exceptional streak of eight consecutive wins, and face the duel against their eternal rival in a privileged position. The Cartagena have five points more than the Murcian in the standings.

Day

Thursday, December 23, at 9:00 p.m. at the Palacio de Deportes in Cartagena.

Prices

Subscribers pay 10 euros and tickets for non-subscribers cost 20.

Allowed capacity

It is currently limited to 50% by the health protocol, so only 2,100 seats can be occupied.

TV

The game will be broadcast live on 7TV and LaLiga Sports TV.

However, both the president, Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque, and the entity’s manager, Juan Giménez, received numerous criticisms yesterday on social networks for setting a single entry of 20 euros for non-subscribers (adults, pensioners and even children under 12 to 18 years) and force all their subscribers to go through the box office in the duel against ElPozo. Members will pay 10 euros and will have their seat reserved until 8:30 p.m. next Monday.

The Jimbee supporters dreamed of a luxurious atmosphere in the derby and that the Palace would close to full capacity. But that will not happen, since there are many occasional spectators who planned to go to the game as a family and who, when verifying that you have to spend 40, 60 or 80 euros depending on the children they have, will decide to stay home and watch it on television. The derby is played the day before Christmas Eve and on the porch of a long and festive Christmas weekend.

It also happens that the increase in coronavirus infections and the consequent worsening of the health situation in the municipality have caused the Ministry of Health to reduce the maximum capacity allowed in the Sports Palace, which until the week Last time it was 80% and now it is 50% again. Therefore, only 2,100 of the 4,200 seats in the Avenida del Cantón facility will be able to be occupied.

Doubt asks for more support



The club has not given official data on its subscriber campaign, but it is clear that Jimbee has not exceeded the 1,000-member barrier this season. The average turnout to the Palace in this first round was 900 people and Duda himself, at the end of the match a couple of weeks ago against Santa Coloma (Cartagena victory 4-1) asked for the support of the fans who They have stopped going to Jimbee games.

«We need more people to come to the Palace, which is still too big for us. It is a priority objective and the team deserves that we receive a large audience, “said the Brazilian coach. This derby was presented as a unique occasion for many of those fans who went to the Palace before the pandemic to return. But it seems difficult for this to happen on Thursday.