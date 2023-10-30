During the last few days, There was controversy in the United States over United’s new boarding policy. To board your planes, the airline issued an order in which passengers with window seats board first, followed by those in the middle and finally those next to the hallway. Although the company assured that this protocol saves time, many users expressed their annoyance.

The new boarding process is called WILMA, for its acronym in English, and its application did not go unnoticed. According to what the protocol establishes, Passengers with window seats board first, regardless of which row or sector of the aircraft they occupy. According to what United presented before putting it into operation, this method saves approximately two minutes per flight and the extra time would be used to make one new flight per day.

Passenger complaints about the new plane boarding system

Beyond what the airline claimed, many Americans who took the flights showed their dissatisfaction, according to a series of opinions it compiled. FOX Business. One of the main complaints is the fact that some seats are sold at a higher price specifically because of location on the plane and the opportunity to board earlier.

Added to the cost issues, which could be accommodated naturally in the future, the main complaint was the issue of carry-on luggage. When boarding passengers in the same row at different times, those sitting in the window will have the overhead bins completely at their disposal and those sitting next to the aisle could be left without a seat. To this, United responded that they are currently carrying out replacements so that everyone can accommodate their luggage without problems.

The new boarding policy on United planes generated controversy

Finally, a hypothetical scenario was also presented on social networks that would bring complications: if an adult with two children took tickets in the same row, the minors would have to board separately and alone.