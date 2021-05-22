Former BBC Director General Tony Hall announced on Saturday that resigned as president of the National Gallery London following an investigation into the 1995 BBC interview with the Princess Diana Wales, which unleashed an earthquake on British royalty.

Continuing in office “would be a distraction,” said Hall, who was news director at the time of the interview, according to the BBC.

“I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe that leadership means taking responsibility,” he said in a statement.

The scandal was unleashed this week, when it became known that the explosive statements of Lady Di then were obtained with unethical methods.

The former CEO of the British channel BBC, Tony Hall, in a 2018 image. Photo: AFP

In that dialogue, Diana revealed that “there were three in their marriage ” and it was “a little crowded.”

This Thursday, an independent investigation ruled that the journalist Martin Bashir, of Pakistani origin and who obtained exclusive access to the Princess of Wales and frustrated British queen, employed deceptive methods and in violation of BBC editorial rules to get your scoop.

In the report released Thursday, former Supreme Court Justice John Dyson not only lashed out at Bashir for using false documents to convince Lady Di to grant him the interview, but also to the management of the British public broadcaster for their management of the case.

The explosive interview, one of the biggest firsts of the 20th century, watched by 22.8 million viewers at the time, propelled the hitherto unknown Bashir to stardom. a week ago he left the BBC claiming health reasons.

Prince William, eldest son of Lady Di and Prince Charles, harshly criticized the BBC for the controversial 1995 interview. Photo: AFP

Resignation

Hall had been a trustee of the National Gallery since November 2019, and became chairman of the council in July 2020.

The latest development came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was “obviously very concerned” by the findings of the investigation into the BBC’s interview with Princess Diana.

The Metropolitan Police said they will evaluate the content of the investigation into Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana, to ensure that there is “no significant new evidence” to support a criminal investigation.

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Thursday night that the report “reveals convictions within the BBC ” and that it will “consider whether further governance reforms are necessary.”

The BBC headquarters in London, this Friday. The British radio station at the center of the controversy. Photo: EFE

William and Harry’s reaction

Prince William and his brother Harry have launched harsh criticism these days for the BBC’s failures surrounding Panorama’s interview with their mother.

Prince William said the interview “did a great deal to make my parents’ relationship worse,” adding that it “has hurt countless people since then.”

A report released Thursday by an independent investigation indicated that the BBC failed to meet “high standards of integrity and transparency” in its interview with Princess Diana.

Bashir acted “deceptively” and falsified documents to obtain the interviewwhile the BBC’s own internal inquiry in 1996 into what happened was “woefully ineffective,” the investigation noted.

Bashir simulated fake bank statements that suggested people were being paid to keep the princess under surveillance, the investigation found.

Later, he showed the false documents to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, in order to gain her trust and gain access to Lady Di and persuade her to agree to the interview.

The BBC carried out its own investigation into the matter in 1996, but “it did not reach high levels of integrity and transparency,” according to the new investigation.

Bashir left his post as BBC religion editor, the corporation confirmed last week.

Source: AFP and ANSA

CB