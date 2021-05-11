Kirchnerist social leader Juan Grabois insisted on Monday night in his strong criticism of the implementation of the Feed Card, for which he pointed out that “multimillion-dollar bank commissions are paid.”

“In addition to the conceptual issue, which does not create durable goods or generate jobs, as an income transfer policy it is very bad. Not because it is bad to inject money into the popular sectors, but because, first, multi-million dollar bank commissions are paid“He explained his position in an interview with El Nueve.

The referent of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) developed the motives for those who on Sunday had described the Alimentar Card as “a stupid policy.”

He indicated that payments should have been channeled through the card that already exists and is handled by Anses, and not create a new one, because that way they would save “5 billion pesos of commissions that it would take away the financial homeland and immediately drain it into the dollar. ”

“When a transfer is made from the Ministry of Social Development to each person’s account, a commission is paid 0.6% to banks. When these people go to buy from supermarkets, they pay, if it is with Posnet, 0.8% commission, and if it is with Mercado Pago, 3.29% commission, “he explained.

Even Grabois responded to Santiago Cafiero, who to respond to the criticisms had argued earlier that the Alimentar card will allow the Government to “see what they are. the consumptions they are having“.

“There are millions of studies on the AUH card and on the average consumption of families, and they show that the ninety percent goes for food“.

And I add: “It’s a whim to use a mechanism that has a very high financial cost and that, in addition, harms neighborhood businesses, where there is no Posnet, and especially in the interior, “shot the man close to Pope Francis.

But the social leader went further, and came to compare the payment of these bank commissions with a corruption crime.

“If a councilor from Pico Truncado leaves in a drawer 100 thousand pesos of bribery that he collected somewhere, it appears on all television channels, if the financial sector takes 5 billion pesos that he collected in commissions, is it a minor issue? I that I have to discuss it“, it manifested.

Although he accepted that “it is a good decision to invest in feeding the population,” he is convinced that “it is implemented in a way that It is not smart“.

“Thank God that we do not have Mauricio Macri in Argentina and that we are discussing how to improve the implementation of a social investment. But we also have to discuss when they are implemented incorrectly, “concluded Grabois.

DB