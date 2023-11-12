The national deputy of the PSOE Joaquín Martínez and three socialist councilors from Cieza carried out the flag oath ceremony for civil personnel that took place in the Plaza de España on October 29 without completing the previous form and whose formalization period ended a week before . This was reported by the municipal spokesperson of the PP María Turpín, who explained that the soldiers in charge of the protocol “verified that these people were not registered, but that when they realized their intention to swear the flag, they decided not to interrupt the act so as not to create a uncomfortable situation at that moment.

Both Joaquín Martínez and the three PSOE councilors admit that they had not registered, but that they were unaware that they had to fill out a form from the Ministry of Defense and that María Turpín even told them “the order in which we were going.” However, the PP councilor and deputy mayor of the municipal government denied this circumstance and stressed that at the moment “when they saw their intention to swear the flag, those responsible for the protocol came to warn them that they should not do so, But they got up and did it. This newspaper has been able to verify in the relevant army list for the event of October 29 that, indeed, neither Joaquín Martínez nor the three councilors were among the guests, but not among those previously registered to swear the flag, as protocol requires. In this act, the maximum number of “swearers” was set at 150.

The popular councilor also said that they conveyed to the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment number 73, -organizer of the event-, “the apologies on behalf of the City Council for what happened”, since it is this regiment that had to arrange the corresponding authorizations for those interested in swearing in the flag. .

“We follow the instructions”



For his part, national deputy Joaquín Martínez told LA VERDAD that he conveyed his desire to attend the event to the mayor, indicating that the invitation was sent to his congressional email. “At all times we followed the instructions they gave us, and I know that the City Council councilors did the same.” In fact, and according to the deputy, “it was María Turpín herself who told me my situation for the swearing-in.”

The parliamentarian and the councilors admit that they did not register and that they did not know that they had to fill out a prior form

María Jesús López, general secretary of the PSOE in Cieza, endorsed the statements of her colleague Joaquín Martínez and insisted that the councilors and the national deputy “confirmed their attendance on Tuesday the 24th, several days before the flag oath, and told them until the attire in which they had to dress. However, according to López, “no one told them that they had to register” with the Ministry, so she insinuated that “there could have been bad faith to later be able to make the mess they made.”