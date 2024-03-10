Liverpool and Manchester City were played for matchday number 28 of the Premier League, the teams competing for first place in the standings. However, the tie left them wanting to add three.
It was a great game with many emotions during the ninety minutes, with Manchester City going from highest to lowest and vice versa with Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. The match opened at 23 minutes of the first stage where John Stones, after a prepared play by his team, managed to score the first goal of the game, while at the beginning of the second half, after a mistake by the City defenders who did not know understood, they committed a penalty that favored Liverpool who knew how to take advantage of the opportunity and the person in charge of taking the penalty, Alexis Mac Allister, changed for a goal.
With seconds left before the end of the match, the controversy arrived. In the 98th minute, with the added time almost up, Doku made a harsh tackle on the red Mac Allister and all of Anfield claimed a penalty. The afternoon referee, Michael Oliver, did not grant it and despite having been reviewed by the VAR, the final decision was the initial one, it was not a penalty.
The Liverpool players claimed that Alexis reached the ball first, while those led by Pep insisted that Doku managed to touch the ball before Mac Allister approached. However, it is a play that the referee did not indicate as a penalty and the match ended 1-1, leaving Arsenal as the leader of the Premier.
#Controversy #match #penalty #Liverpool
