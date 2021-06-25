After the announcement of a new scheme for meat exports made this week, today in the morning it was known in detail how the distribution of the quota that can be exported until the end of August will be outside the special quotas (Hilton, 481 and USA). ), and the deal generated controversy.

As explained to Clarín Rural Fernando Herrera, director of the Association of Argentine Export Producers (APEA), the resolution benefits only some exporting cold stores and leaves out other companies that despite not carrying out the task are also exporters. “It was done under a criterion of assigning it to the refrigeration plants and not to the exporter cuitTherefore, exporters without a plant like us, who are a group of producers, are left out of this distribution and the only alternative we have is to request a space from the refrigerators, “he explained.

Then he explained: “This is quite irregular because we are talking, in the case of groups, of companies that have been working for many years, that have a track record in exporting and that they have nothing to do with ghost exporters or those who make the meat roll or those things that have been reported lately. In addition, with their exports last year these groups were part of that quota from which now the 50 percent calculation is made“.

Fernando Herrera, director of the Argentine Export Producers Association (APEA).

The monthly, maximum and fixed quota to be exported by each refrigerator in July and August was established calculated according to the total tons of meat products exported during the period between the months of July to December of the year 2020, which in total was 357,240 according to Senasa data.

Now, Until August 31 there are 63 refrigerators authorized to export a total of 30,366 tons. Swift Argentina is the company with the largest quota, reaching 3,183 tons (from 3 plants), according to the Official Gazette. It is followed by Frigorífico Gorina, with 2,399 tons, and the podium is completed by ArreBeef, with 1,867 tons.

The resolution added that the maximum quota of tons to be exported by each refrigerator during the period between the entry into force of Decree No. 408/21, which limited exports to 50%, and June 30, 2021, will be equivalent to twenty-five percent of the indicated monthly total. While the quota corresponding to the month of June 2021, may be requested until July 12, 2021, inclusive.

On Tuesday the Government announced the ban on the export of roast, vacuum, matambre and four other cuts of meat until December 31, within the framework of a Livestock Plan that aims to “lower prices.” In addition, there will be a monthly quota until reaching 50% of the average of last year until August 31, excluding the Hilton Quota, the 481 Quota and the North American Quota.

“We want this to be reversed and that if there are going to be quotas that fairer distributions be made. We are always in dialogue, we already spoke with some officials to explain them well how producer groups work and we are in the process of working to see if this badly done thing can be reversed, “said Herrera.