The Bullas City Council demanded this Tuesday that the General Directorate of Natural Environment stop the asphalting works that this regional department carries out on the main path of Salto del Usero, declared a Natural Monument of the Region. The Consistory denounces that asphalting “can negatively affect the environment.”

The controversy arose earlier this week, when a group of residents alerted the City Council that some work was being carried out to pave the road that gives access to the main pool of the river. Thus, they criticized the government team for carrying out these works. However, the Consistory confirmed that the tasks correspond to the General Directorate of Natural Environment. “There is no responsibility of the Bullas City Council in this action, since it is designed and executed through a project to which this Consistory has not had access,” they explained from the Mayor’s Office.

For this reason, the Consistory demanded from the Community “the immediate stoppage of these works and the removal of the material already cemented from the environment.” They added that, “after having held various conversations with the General Directorate, this institution has shown understanding of our requests. In addition, they insist that with these works the Salto del Usero waterfall is not being attacked environmentally, but that work on this path, 150 meters long by 1.5 meters wide, was in its initial phase and its completion meant one more layer of exposed stone and some lateral wooden logs to turn it into a path fully integrated into the riverside landscape.

Works in the Salto del Usero area.



JLP





However, this explanation did not convince the government team, which insisted this Tuesday on requesting the stoppage of the work that had been undertaken so far in the area. From the municipal government they clarified that, “in our line of conservation of the natural landscapes of the municipality, and more in this emblematic place, this type of action does not enter, and even more taking into account that the Salto del Usero was recently declared a Natural Monument of the Region of Murcia. Therefore, we have demanded the restitution of the environment urgently.

LA VERDAD contacted the Community to find out all the details of the work and to find out if the General Directorate is going to order the restitution of the road. However, from the regional government they did not make any clarification in this regard. Of course, the municipal government pointed out the importance of this natural area, which “receives thousands of visitors every year and the City Council carries out access control and awareness during the summer dates.” From the team led by María Dolores Muñoz they explained that “improvement and maintenance actions are necessary. And, among them, is to guarantee the safety and transit of visitors. You can see the cleaning and clearing of weeds, the elimination of invasive species and the extension of the fencing on the slopes.

