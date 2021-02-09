Seven and a half kilometers of the Campo de Cartagena Greenway as it passes through the municipality of Fuente Álamo, specifically in the district of La Pinilla, have been concreted as a result of the canalization works of an underground medium voltage line, for its interconnection with a 50 megawatt solar farm owned by the Murcian company X-Elio in the vicinity.

The paving work has just been completed, but the Municipal Socialist Group asked for explanations in plenary on the reasons and those responsible for this action, which it considers “crazy.” This corridor runs for 53 kilometers between the Totana railway station, on the Murcia-Águilas line, and the Peral district of Cartagena. A “sensory experience” along traditional countryside and nature settings that, according to the socialist spokesman, Antonio Jesús García Conesa, “is not what a user expects to have when they walk, run or cycle on a concrete track” . According to García Conesa, in addition to knowing “why the entire width of the platform has been concreted, it is necessary to convincingly explain why this solution has been imposed on X-Elio, when the environmental impact statement itself maintains that it was not essential to bury the evacuation line of the solar garden ».

The works were authorized



The socialist spokesman asked the local government “to know who made the decision and with what technical reports”, with the aim of “preventing the continuation of this policy of paving the greenways” and, in any case, “that they be valued possible solutions to re-naturalize the concreted section ”.

The Councilor for Agriculture, Juan Lorenzo Soto, assured during the plenary session that the works “were authorized by the technicians of the Regional Greenways Consortium.” However, he acknowledged that the body itself is considering spreading some sandy material on the concrete. The manager of the Consorcio de Vías Verdes de la Región, Juan Soria, explained to LA VERDAD that this solution “is not new, since it has been applied for some time in some sections of other greenways in the Region and throughout the Spanish geography ». As he stated, “concreting or cementing can be good in some cases to avoid a deterioration of the road.”