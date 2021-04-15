President Alberto Fernández’s announcement about the suspension of face-to-face classes – and other activities – for two weeks stressed the relationship with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires.

During noon on Thursday, Rodríguez Larreta assured that the president’s decision was an unconsulted decision and the way they had to dialogue during the coronavirus pandemic was “broken”.

In a press conference, the head of the Buenos Aires government showed his “complete disagreement” with the measure and requested an urgent meeting with the president, which will take place this Friday at the Olivos Presidential House. Look at the video.