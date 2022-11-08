Just two weeks after the debut of the Argentine soccer team in the World Cup in Qatar, a controversy broke out on social networks, after former deputy Luis Mario Pastori criticized the brand of yerba mate that the selected team took to Doha.

It is Canarias, a well-known Uruguayan brand whose raw material is produced in Brazil.

“Unusual and inexplicable. There are dozens of brands of very good yerba mate in Argentina produced in Misiones and Corrientes. However, the National Team brings a Uruguayan brand to Qatar. Is there any official explanation? It’s almost a provocationPastori wrote on Twitter.

The tweet of the former Argentine deputy was accompanied by a photograph of one of the suitcases that the props of the Argentine Football Association carried to Qatar. In it, you can see dozens of bags containing the yerba with which the traditional infusion is prepared.

Unusual and inexplicable. There are dozens of brands of very good yerba mate in Argentina produced in Misiones and Corrientes. However, the National Team brings a Uruguayan brand to Qatar. Is there any official explanation? It is almost a provocation. pic.twitter.com/mxlQXUXtBt – Luis Mario Pastori (@luispastori) November 7, 2022

In networks, users commented on Pastori with a bit of irony. Some users only commented that the players liked that brand and did not see any major inconvenience in this regard.

The former deputy also wrote: “Of course it’s nothing against the National Team, of which I’m a fan like anyone else. It is about defending a product of the region. Canarias yerba is produced in southern Brazil and bottled in Uruguay. It is not difficult to understand. Nope?”.

In response, the Argentine delegation posted another photo on Twitter showing another of the containers, this time with Playadito brand yerba mate (made in Colonia Liebig, Argentina). The image was shared by Nicolás Novello, it is accompanied by the following text: “There is something for all tastes, don’t get upset, guys. Come on, let’s go, Argentina!”

