The “Pharaohs” won 1-0, but they will face Senegal in Dakar, on Tuesday, without “Defense Rock” Mahmoud Hamdi “Al Wensh” because of a yellow card.

Al Wensh got the yellow card, in the 31st minute, against Senegal, which means he will miss the return leg, according to the rules of the International Football Association “FIFA”.

And the coach of the Egyptian national team, Carlos Queiroz, said that the team’s management “will study the situation regarding stopping the winch,” without clarifying what can be studied.

The winch is suspended

According to the FIFA regulations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, any player who receives two yellow cards, in the qualifiers, is deprived of the third match in the qualifiers, and there is no difference between the first round or the elimination round.

The current suspension position occurred with the winch himself, in the group stage, where he received a yellow card against Angola in Cairo and then a second yellow card against Libya in Benghazi, and then missed the meeting between Egypt and Angola in Luanda.

Therefore, undoubtedly, Al Wensh will miss the return leg against Senegal, as he received a yellow card against Gabon, in Cairo, in the last group stage match, and then a second yellow card on Friday evening against Senegal.

FIFA racism

In another context, FIFA agreed to cancel all yellow cards, before the decisive matches, in the European qualifying supplement for the 2022 World Cup.

This means that the teams that will play the decisive matches, such as Portugal and North Macedonia, will play the play-off without absences.

This decision came because FIFA wanted to give the opportunity to play in the play-off matches, for European teams, with all their stars.

But this was not achieved with the “black continent”, as FIFA decided to keep the yellow card law, in the decisive role, and not to write it off after the groups, which paved the way for Egypt to fall into a “difficult situation”.

As a precaution, he decided Egypt national team Calling up the Al-Ahly club’s defender Rami Rabiea And Pyramids defender Ali Gabr, for his travel list to Senegal To compete in the second leg, and to compensate the arrested Al-Wansh and his injured colleague, Mohamed Abdel Moneim.