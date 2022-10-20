Friday, October 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Controversy over soccer team that included an OnlyFans model on its shirt

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

onlyfans

The players say that they follow many women and that, to their regret, ‘they didn’t fit all’.

A true controversy unleashed an amateur soccer team that surprised in Nuevo León (Mexico) wearing a shirt in which a photograph of an OnlyFans model in a bikini It took up half of the garment.

See also  FLASHBACK | The day Maradona told Florentino to sign Mbappé

(It may interest you: Fan who celebrated a goal showing her breasts appears with a new video: ‘I was banned’).

‘We’re not that sick…’

Intellectual property: The correct way to make contracts between influencers and brands.

As can be seen in the images, the blue and white uniform is actually wearing the silhouette of the woman on its front.

Also, the name of the model, Karely Ruiz, is inscribed on the neck.

The local press reports that in an interview given to ‘Channel 6’, the men explained:

“The idea arose to bring us all together, since each one got married and went his own way. We decided to make a team, and how most players follow karelyand we see broadcasts of them, we decided to put it on the shirt.”

“We are not so sick, we admire all the girls like Karely. They didn’t all fit”they would have said between laughs.

(Also: Piqué shows his face: unexpected reaction to the release of ‘Monotonia’, by Shakira).

See also  Keene turns off Trento: Varese is no longer alone at the bottom of the table

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Controversy #soccer #team #included #OnlyFans #model #shirt

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fan who showed her breasts in a goal returns with another video: 'I want to continue...'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result