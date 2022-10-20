Controversy over soccer team that included an OnlyFans model on its shirt

A true controversy unleashed an amateur soccer team that surprised in Nuevo León (Mexico) wearing a shirt in which a photograph of an OnlyFans model in a bikini It took up half of the garment.

‘We’re not that sick…’

As can be seen in the images, the blue and white uniform is actually wearing the silhouette of the woman on its front.

Also, the name of the model, Karely Ruiz, is inscribed on the neck.

The local press reports that in an interview given to ‘Channel 6’, the men explained:

“The idea arose to bring us all together, since each one got married and went his own way. We decided to make a team, and how most players follow karelyand we see broadcasts of them, we decided to put it on the shirt.”

“We are not so sick, we admire all the girls like Karely. They didn’t all fit”they would have said between laughs.

