





The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) of Football, Otávio Noronha, suspended the match between Goiás and Corinthians, which would be held this Saturday (15), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The decision was taken after the Goiás State Court of Justice (TJGO), following a request from the state Public Ministry (MPGO), determined that the game be played only with the home crowd in the stands.

The controversy began on October 6, when the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), following a recommendation from the MPGO, determined a single crowd. According to the Public Ministry, in a note, the objective was to avoid fights between fans of Esmeraldino and Timão, “who have a history of great rivalry”. Another reason, also according to the organ, was that the Goiás stadium did not have “exclusive and safe access routes” for the visiting public.

Last Thursday (13), Corinthians managed to get the STJD to grant the injunction and release the sale of tickets to the black-and-white fans. It was the turn of the MPGO to appeal and obtain from the TJGO, in the early hours of this Saturday, the ban on the presence of visitors. Goiás then suspended the sale of tickets to Corinthians fans.

“This is how, determined by the Common Justice, that the visiting fans will not be able, in the game scheduled for today [sábado], enter the stadium, it is not up to this Sports Court to determine that Goiás and CBF act in disagreement with the court order. On the other hand, however, it is the responsibility of this STJD to ensure, as a last resort, the sporting order and the balance of competitions, so that the only proportionate and adequate measure for that, given the framework that is revealed, is the determination of the suspension of the match, so that another one, in due course, is designated by the sport’s organization, in conditions that the game can be played without the vilification of the principles that need to be preserved”, says an excerpt from the decision signed by Noronha.

The clubs expressed themselves on Twitter. Goiás informed that "it will communicate, in the coming days, the form of reimbursement of the values, or reuse for the rescheduled date, referring to tickets purchased by fans". Corinthians said that it reinforces "its uncompromising position in the permanent fight for its rights and for the presence of Fiel Torcida in all the team's games, for any competition".








