The Scorpions’ Wacken performance sparked a heated discussion on Facebook. Fans and critics disagree about the performance at the open air festival.

Wacken – At this year’s Wacken Open Air The performance of the legendary Scorpions was not only a musical highlight for many, but also the trigger for heated discussions in a “Wacken Open Air 2024” Facebook group with over 22,000 members. Facebook post caused a sensation when a long-time festival visitor expressed his opinion about the band’s performance and the reactions of other fans.

He writes: “After the outcry in the group when it was announced that the Scorpions were the headliners, I thought I would be in the front row because no one was coming anyway. After the pathetic and cheeky comments that you read here, it is clear to me that a very large number of people only watched it to complain afterwards.” His post can be seen as a reaction to emerging criticism of the Scorpions’ performance.

Wacken Open Air: 36 years of rock and metal history The Wacken Open Air, which started in 1990 with 800 visitors, has developed into the world’s largest heavy metal festival. The initiators were Thomas Jensen and Holger Hübner, who founded the festival on a whim. Despite financial difficulties and setbacks, the festival grew continuously. Today, around 80,000 fans flock to Wacken every year to see bands like Motörhead, Slayer and Iron Maiden. Even Corona and freak weather could not stop the festival. In 2023, an admission stop had to be imposed for the first time due to heavy rain. In 2024, the 85,000 tickets were sold out in four and a half hours. Source: ndr

“Idiots who seem to have flown through the nursery at a rapid pace”: Wacken visitor gets angry about WOA community

“I have no idea and no insight,” the user continued, “but I believe that if you spend half your life on something with complete dedication, then you can’t and don’t want to let it go. That’s how it will be for them.”

He went on to say that perhaps the Scorpions should have stopped a few years ago to remain immortal, but now they are “cannon fodder” for disrespectful and immature critics. “I was never a big fan and only know the big hits,” he added, “but ever since I could halfway register what was on the radio, the Scorpions were always there. A lot of people seem to forget that.”

He concludes: “And as long as something like Alligatoah or whatever it is is celebrated at a metal and hard rock festival and the stage entrances are closed, I’d rather watch a Mr Meine, who may not be completely fit anymore, but lives this kind of music… Even if he comes on stage in a wheelchair.”

Scorpions at Wacken Open Air 2024 – Criticism of performance sparks Facebook discussion: “It was frightening to watch something like that”

One user then commented: “Klaus [Meine] is 75, […] and has problems with his spine. The guitars and drums determined the sound and came across powerfully and carried Klaus through the concert. Respect for him still being on stage at all.” This statement reflected the opinion of many who praised the courage and perseverance of Klaus Meine and his band.

Despite Klaus Meine’s health challenges, many fans were impressed by his performance this year. “Despite his physical condition, he delivered everything vocally – they agreed a year ago and they delivered it completely,” wrote another Facebook-Users under the post.

However, there were also voices criticizing the performance and asking why the band still put themselves through this ordeal. One user wrote of “shaky legs reminiscent of Joe Biden.” Such comments reflect the thoughts of those who believe that the band’s best days are behind them and that there is now room for younger artists, such as the Syke band Unsparrow, One user summed it up as follows: “Respect for the man, the band and his life’s work. But unfortunately they really should have made the jump after one of the farewell tours. You really have to say, respect for him putting himself through this and fighting through it.”

Wacken Festival 2024: Battle of the generations? Klaus Meine’s performance divides opinions

The discussion underlines a general change in the metal and rock scene. In addition to the long-established rockers, there are also regular performances by younger artists in order to create as wide a range of options as possible for festival visitors. Another commentator summed it up: “Finch, Alligatoah… I don’t think the Wacken organizers are doing themselves any favors with this. Let’s see where this leads. Will the Wildecker Herzbuben be the headliners next year?”

So it seems that some festival-goers are also worried that the festival might lose its roots and adapt too much to modern trends. (ls)