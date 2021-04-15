The debate in Argentina over the restrictions health policy to curb the pandemic has already been heard in Europe since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. What to close? Schools? Shops? Control transportation?

In each country, governments took different measures, both at the beginning of the pandemic and in the second wave, which, in some cases, was even more virulent.

The first wave of the virus, between March and May 2020, was stopped in Europe with stricter measures, such as home confinements.

Then most of the governments of the block closed the shops and in many places also all the bars and restaurants.

Schools were closed for months, mainly between mid-March and the end of May, but in some countries, such as Italy or the United Kingdom, the closure dragged on during the summer and children did not return to class until September.

A school in Milan, Itaila. The students returned to the classrooms with chinstraps and a strong protocol. Photo: EFE

Open schools and night curfew

The second wave, which can be situated for almost all of Europe between the beginning of October and the beginning of December, saw measures more sectoral.

Few countries closed schools again, with the exception of the United Kingdom. Most limited themselves, as Belgium did, for example, to lengthening some short vacation periods to extend from one to two weeks.

Thus, the incidence of infections decreased until the attempt to have a fairly normal Christmas party caused a third and powerful wave Since mid-January, the vaccine deployment has barely begun to be controlled.

Some governments, which were experiencing a dramatic situation in January – such as the United Kingdom. they kept schools closed after Christmas break and did not reopen until mid-March.

Others did not repeat that experience. Partly by lack of scientific proof that schools were centers of contagion and partly because if parents were to telecommute, children would be better off in schools.

Controls on the border between France and Spain: they ask for a negative coronavirus test to be able to pass. Photo: AFP

Belgium was one of the countries that always repeated that the last thing to close again would be schools – and it was true to its word – but just before Easter the government recognized that the cases of infections in schools were increasing and that children , the vast majority asymptomatic, brought the virus home.

Another of the measures that most governments began to use when they abandoned house confinements was the curfew.

The vast majority of Europeans have lived in recent months, in some cases since October, subjected to curfews of more or less length. In Brussels it is maintained from November 22 to 6 in the morning, but in many regions of France it was activated at 20.

Almost all of Spain still has a curfew at 22. This measure is one of the most popular among governments because it has very few economic effects, especially since bars and restaurants are closed. Health experts have always defended it to avoid concentrations of people and above all illegal parties.

Closed bars in the center of Milan, in Italy. Photo: AFP

.Restrict mobility



Another of the measures that many European governments approved when they decided that they would not do more house confinements was to restrict mobility.

In France, for example, right now It is forbidden to go more than 10 kilometers from the home without a reason – for example work – that justifies it.

All Spanish regions they have a similar measure in place, thus preventing the movement of people among them.

Similar measures were used for months in Italy, Germany or the UK. They were not used by smaller countries, such as Belgium, Luxembourg or the Netherlands, because their small size makes it common for one to have a job on the other side of the country.

Brussels, special

