Rome – Jannik Sinner he withdraws from the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris-Bercy (fast indoor, prize money 5,779,335 euros) where today he was supposed to challenge the Australian Alex De Minaur in the round of 16.

The decision comes later the controversies for the match that the blue had closed against McKenzie McDonald last night at 2.36. Sinner was supposed to return to the field today no earlier than 5pm. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to get enough rest” the world no.4 had said.

Now Sinner will be able to prepare as best as possible for the ATP Finals in Turin, scheduled from 12 to 19 November and where he will arrive as number 4 in the world.

“I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy. I finished the match when it was almost 3 in the morning and I only went to bed a few hours later. I had less than 12 hours to rest and prepare for the next game. I have to make the right decision for my health and my body”: so with a post on his profile of X (the former Twitter) Jannik Sinner. “The weeks to come with the ATP Finals at home and the Davis Cup will be very important – he added – I now focus on preparing for these important events. See you in Turin!”