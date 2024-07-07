Independent developer Pacnsac Games, specialized in the creation of modern games for the NES and known for some less than transparent business operations, such as the sale of the Super Mario manga in an unofficial translation, or that of games based on intellectual properties for which it does not have an official license, such as Game of Thrones, has decided to make itself known again by creating none other than Custer’s Revenge Remake one of the first pornographic games in the history of the medium in which General Custer was to reach a Indian woman tied to a pole to be raped .

Metal Gear also looted

Of course, even in this case the studio does not have the license to exploit the intellectual property. It must be said, however, that it is not directly selling the game, but is giving it as a secondary prize of the Kickstarter campaign of another rather questionable work of his: Rescue Force – Heroes Unchained for NES, a supposed Metal Gear Tribute for 8-bit Systemst, which seems to rip many elements, so much so that we could almost consider it a plagiarism (the sprites are almost identical).

The campaign itself has already reached its main goal of just €461, so it can be considered a success according to the parameters set by Pacnsac. To get a digital copy of the game, it costs only 20 dollars, while the physical copy on cartridge, playable on real hardware, costs 60 dollars. The offer with the new Custer’s Revenge is the 40 dollar one. It makes you wonder why they made a new version of such a bad game, on all levels (the original for Atari 2600 was really awful). But maybe it’s better not to ask such questions. It should be noted that in the new version the Indian woman seems very happy to give herself to Custer, but the choice, probably made to avoid legal problems, changes little the basic issue, which is the celebration of a game considered strongly racist already in the early 80swhen it was originally published.