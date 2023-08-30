Emirates Today drivers reported the lack of clarity in the mechanism for recording a violation of not giving way to vehicles coming from behind in the fast overtaking lane at the far left of the road, and one of them revealed that he was finally stopped by a Dubai Police traffic patrol while driving his vehicle on the last lane of Al Khail Street, and issued a violation Not letting him in, even though he was driving at the maximum speed specified for the road, plus the margin.

According to the Federal Traffic Law, the fine for not giving way to vehicles that have priority, coming from behind or from the left “overtaking path”, is 400 dirhams.

Drivers said that they realize the necessity of driving in other slow lanes if they are traveling at less than the maximum speed of the road, but there are people who have been violated despite their walking at the specified speed, which caused them a kind of confusion.

For his part, a traffic source, who preferred not to be named, stated that “the leftmost fast lane is for overtaking only, and no one should make the excuse that he is driving his car at the maximum speed, so no one has the right to force him to give way,” noting that “this is a culture.” Wrong, the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police was keen to correct it through campaigns that focus on this problem specifically, including the campaign (give way to those coming from behind), in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority.

In detail, Ahmed Hashim stated that he was driving his car on the left lane of Al Khail Road, at a speed of 119 kilometers per hour, less than the maximum speed, plus a margin of only one kilometer, to ensure that he did not commit a speeding violation.

He added that he saw in the mirror a police patrol that stopped a driver on his way without knowing the reason, so he continued driving at the same speed, and there was a sufficient distance between him and the car coming from behind, stressing that he did not obstruct traffic in any way or impede those coming from behind.

He indicated that he was surprised by the patrol approaching him, and the policeman asked him to stand on the shoulder of the road, which confused him at first because he was not used to that in the highways, but he stopped the car, then was surprised by the traffic man asking him to show his license and ownership of his car, and when he inquired about the reason He replied that it is a violation of not giving way to vehicles coming from behind.

Hashem explained that he tried to convince the policeman that he was not driving his car slowly, and that he did not disrupt anyone or refuse to give way, as there was a large distance between his vehicle and the one coming from behind, but to no avail, and the fine was issued to him in the end.

He stressed that he did not understand, so is it required not to drive completely on the highway except in the case of overtaking, or can this lane be used as long as the driver is driving his vehicle at the maximum speed?

In turn, Ali Al-Rahmani said that there is a need to determine whether the clearance is related to the oncoming car from behind, or whether the fast lane on the far left is intended for overtaking.

He added that he does not prefer to use this lane in any way, in light of the rush of some drivers in driving, and chasing the front vehicles in an aggressive manner, so he uses it to overtake and then returns to the parallel lane from the right.

Samia Ahmed mentioned that she is harassed a lot when driving on the highway from the left, and she rarely uses it, but there is a need to clarify the rule of using it, because she sees some drivers driving their vehicles unjustifiably slowly on it, and others rushing in driving, so there is a need for more awareness.

For his part, a traffic source said that there are different behaviors associated with this problem, the first of which is a group of drivers driving slowly on the highway, to a degree sometimes less than the minimum or less than allowed, indicating that «this is a serious violation and can be the cause of accidents. eloquent.”

He added that among the behaviors related to this problem as well, some drivers believe that driving at the maximum speed on the road gives them the right not to give way to those coming from behind, stressing that this is a common mistake and a violation of the traffic law.

He explained that clearance for those coming from behind on the highway is necessary even if it exceeds the speed of the road, as no one knows its conditions, and there are control techniques such as radar devices spread in all streets that have advanced infrastructure and technology, so the driver should not be excused that he is committed to the prescribed speed. To not give way to those coming from behind.

He pointed out that what everyone must adhere to is to use the fast lane to overtake only, and then move again to the parallel lanes, especially in light of the wide multi-lane roads that the emirate enjoys.

He pointed out that sticking to driving on this lane throughout the journey is the cause of several accidents, due to attempts to overtake this category of drivers, without taking into account the speed difference on parallel lanes, so you find a driver trying to overtake the car in front of him at a great speed, and when he moves to the parallel lane he discovers that there is Another car in front of him is driving at a slow speed, and he collides with it from behind.

And he stressed that «the issuance of a violation of non-disclosure to the one coming from behind, cannot be registered at random, because it requires a notice by the traffic patrol, and there is no doubt that the perpetrator has been on this path for a long time, and it is not a condition that it be a reason to prevent the passage of the one coming directly from behind him, but He may have disrupted the fast lane without realizing it.”

