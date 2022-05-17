The Senegalese midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Idrissa Gueye refused to wear the shirt with the colors of the LGTBI + flag that the Parisian team wore last Saturday during the match against Montpellier, according to the French station France Info.

All the players, including Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi or Sergio Ramos, wore their shirts with the dorsal number in rainbow colors on the occasion of the World Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, which is celebrated this Tuesday, May 17.

For the day against homophobia, all Ligue 1 clubs play this day with a special shirt (the one that appears in the second photo) to raise awareness about this. Idrissa Gueye didn’t like this and decided not to play against Montpellier. [RMC Sport] pic.twitter.com/iPIYBhiBL2 – Valentin Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) May 15, 2022

Gueye, 32, followed the game from the stands of the stadium after falling out of the call in which he was originally included.

The technician, Mauricio Pochettino, assured that the footballer did not have any physical problem, but he did not play the match for “a personal reason”which did not sit well with the Argentine coach, according to French media.

PSG refused to make an official comment, but sources from the entity told EFE that “the club and its players, including its stars, are very proud to wear that shirt.”

“It is an issue that will be resolved internally,” the sources said.

Last season Gueye avoided the game in which PSG supported the LGTBI + movement by wearing a similar shirt, claiming that he suffered from gastroenteritis.

On this occasion, his refusal to wear the allusive clothing has become even more controversial because the act had to do with the commemoration of the World Day Against Homophobia.

EFE