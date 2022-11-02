Thursday, November 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Controversy over prizes for the Colombian Soccer and Indoor Soccer Teams

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Colombia Women's U-17 National Team

Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team

Some players received more than others from the Government. The debate is open in networks.

This Wednesday, with the return of the U-17 Colombian women’s team to the country, several promised prizes were awarded to the world runners-up.

(All the details: Colombia under-17 team: follow LIVE the tribute to the world runners-up).

First thing in the morning, President Gustavo Petro gave the first Colombian soccer players to reach the final of a Fifa World Cup a check of 25 million for each one.

See also  Luis Díaz: 'Lujito' and a beautiful gesture with his family thanks to the Colombian National Team

Later, at the Movistar Arena, the private companies that had announced incentives did the same.

In that wave of economic support, it gained echo in social networks the difference between the prize received by the runners-up in India and the world futsal champions in Mosquera, Cundinamarca.

(You can read: Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football).

‘What is worth more?’

The president participated in the tribute to the young women of the U-17 National Team.

In accordance with the values ​​shared by the Ministry of Sport, each player of the U-17 women’s team received 25 million from the government.

On the side of the futsal world champions, each one will receive 35 million pesosaccording to Minister María Isabel Urrutia.

Although it is understood that the difference in prizes must be verified in a resolution for first and second place issues, some Internet users and journalists comment on social networks that, in their opinion, the feat in a Fifa World Cup could be greater. This, taking into account that the country has already been champion in Indoor Soccer and that it had never achieved a feat in professional soccer.

See also  Pumas vs Rayados: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

In this regard, there is debate in networks around a question: “What is worth more?”.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Controversy #prizes #Colombian #Soccer #Indoor #Soccer #Teams

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hideo Kojima shows "How Come?" after the "Who" and "Where" of his new and mysterious project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended