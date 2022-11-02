Controversy over prizes for the Colombian Soccer and Indoor Soccer Teams

This Wednesday, with the return of the U-17 Colombian women’s team to the country, several promised prizes were awarded to the world runners-up.

First thing in the morning, President Gustavo Petro gave the first Colombian soccer players to reach the final of a Fifa World Cup a check of 25 million for each one.

Later, at the Movistar Arena, the private companies that had announced incentives did the same.

In that wave of economic support, it gained echo in social networks the difference between the prize received by the runners-up in India and the world futsal champions in Mosquera, Cundinamarca.

‘What is worth more?’

The president participated in the tribute to the young women of the U-17 National Team.

In accordance with the values ​​shared by the Ministry of Sport, each player of the U-17 women’s team received 25 million from the government.

On the side of the futsal world champions, each one will receive 35 million pesosaccording to Minister María Isabel Urrutia.

Although it is understood that the difference in prizes must be verified in a resolution for first and second place issues, some Internet users and journalists comment on social networks that, in their opinion, the feat in a Fifa World Cup could be greater. This, taking into account that the country has already been champion in Indoor Soccer and that it had never achieved a feat in professional soccer.

In this regard, there is debate in networks around a question: “What is worth more?”.

