Controversy over prizes for the Colombian Soccer and Indoor Soccer Teams

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team
Colombian Football Federation
Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team
Some players received more than others from the Government. The debate is open in networks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 02, 2022, 12:59 PM
This Wednesday, with the return of the U-17 Colombian women’s team to the country, several promised prizes were awarded to the world runners-up.
(All the details: Colombia under-17 team: follow LIVE the tribute to the world runners-up).
First thing in the morning, President Gustavo Petro gave the first Colombian soccer players to reach the final of a Fifa World Cup a check of 25 million for each one.
Later, at the Movistar Arena, the private companies that had announced incentives did the same.
In that wave of economic support, it gained echo in social networks the difference between the prize received by the runners-up in India and the world futsal champions in Mosquera, Cundinamarca.
(You can read: Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football).
‘What is worth more?’
In accordance with the values shared by the Ministry of Sport, each player of the U-17 women’s team received 25 million from the government.
On the side of the futsal world champions, each one will receive 35 million pesosaccording to Minister María Isabel Urrutia.
Although it is understood that the difference in prizes must be verified in a resolution for first and second place issues, some Internet users and journalists comment on social networks that, in their opinion, the feat in a Fifa World Cup could be greater. This, taking into account that the country has already been champion in Indoor Soccer and that it had never achieved a feat in professional soccer.
In this regard, there is debate in networks around a question: “What is worth more?”.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 02, 2022, 12:59 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Controversy #prizes #Colombian #Soccer #Indoor #Soccer #Teams
Leave a Reply