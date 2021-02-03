The pension lawyers summon for this Friday at 9 am to concentrate in front of the Delegations or UDAI of the ANSeS so that the body “Expand the number of shifts, resolve the virtual care, enable the attention of the lawyers and the claims of the files not yet resolved ”. Even many lawyers are filing amparos in Justice for “delay in virtual attention”.

The ANSeS rejects the claim. They say that, in the midst of the pandemic and quarantine, in 2020 they gave 1,695,884 shifts in its nearly 400 Delegations and mobile units distributed throughout the country. And in January, the shifts granted amounted to 289,447. In turn, they add, in January the number of people who retired or retired was exceeded in relation to a year ago. Were 34,979 high versus 33,799 benefits, before the pandemic.

“These numbers show that despite the difficulties generated by the pandemic, we are working at pre-pandemic levels and lawyers who complain is because ANSeS is retiring more people, free of charge, without resorting to any professional ”.

The controversy is because the procedures are initiated from the ANSeS website through the Virtual Attention modality or by requesting a shift, selecting the procedure they wish to carry out. The shift request cannot be made over the phone.

Lawyers say that it is difficult or almost impossible, virtually, to get people’s turn in person. Upon entering the system, “request a shift” the page is saturated, and respond. Wait a moment and try again. If the problem persists, call 130 indicating the date, day and time of the error or enter Here to return to the Shift system ”. And 130 responds that the procedure is virtual.

What happens is that there is a “daily quota” that quickly in the early hours of the day becomes saturated. That exhausts the shifts already at dawn and you have to wait until the next day to try to “try your luck”. Is that the shifts are granted only for the next 30 days. From ANSeS they admit this situation and anticipate that they are going to extend the shifts to 60 days without violating the distancing measures due to the pandemic.

For their part, the lawyers say that, for example, they are unable to complete the process for ANSeS to authorize the power of retirees virtually.

Meanwhile, through Resolution No. 37/2021, ANSeS decided to expand the procedures that can be managed through the “Virtual Attention” System, including those referring to Request for payment of fees, Request for single payment, Request for an increase in a pension benefit due to death and Assistance for the initiation of honorary pension for war veterans.

AQ