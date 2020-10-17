A few days ago Vijay Sethupathi announced his upcoming film ‘800’ which will be the biopic of Sri Lankan great Bolar Muthiah Muralitharan. But soon after its announcement, the film started protesting in the Tamil film industry. Many big film personalities started demanding biot for Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic. Now Muttiah Muralitharan’s official statement has come on this controversy.

LTTE opposed

In fact, Muttiah Muralitharan had supported the government of Sri Lanka during the civil war and opposed the Tamil terrorist organization LTTE. The people of Tamil film industry are opposing the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan only on the basis of the anti-LTTE statements of the time. In his official statement, he said that his life has always been surrounded by controversies and this is not new to him.

‘800’ will show the struggle

Muthiah said, ‘When the production house first approached me for the film, I was not ready for it. Then I thought that this film would tell about my parents’ struggle, my coach’s contribution and the people involved with my life. My family started its life with a tea plantation. The 30-year civil war had a great impact on the Tamils ​​living in this area in Sri Lanka. The film ‘800’ tells how I overcame these difficulties and succeeded in cricket.

‘Born in India, I would have tried to play in the Indian team’

Muthiah Muralitharan added, ‘Is it my fault that Sri Lankan was born as Tamil? If I was born in India, I would definitely try to join the Indian team. Since I have been part of the Sri Lankan team, I have always been misunderstood. An unnecessary controversy is attached to me that I am against the Tamils ​​and that is why this film is being given a political color.

‘Never supported Tamil massacre’

On the support of the Sri Lankan government and opposition to the LTTE, Muthiah said in his statement, ‘I have been accused of having supported the genocide. The first thing when I made a statement in 2009 was the best year of my life. It was wrongly assumed that I am celebrating the Tamil massacre. The end of the war is a good thing for a person who has spent his life in the middle of the war zone. I was happy that there was no death from both sides in those 10 years. I have never, nor will I ever support murders. The Tamils ​​have fought for their honor while living as a minority in Sinhalese majority Sri Lanka. My parents considered themselves second class citizens and I also understood. After getting success in cricket, I thought that my Tamil compatriots should also be respected like me.