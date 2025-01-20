Four years after passing the baton to Joe Biden after losing the elections in 2020, Donald Trump returned this Monday to become president of the United States. In a ceremony held in the Capitol rotunda due to inclement weather, something that had not happened since 1985 during Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, he outlined the lines of his mandate.

After this event, from which the followers of the already president have been excluded as it did not take place outdoors, the magnate’s supporters have been able to participate in a Trumpist event at the Capital One Arena. There they have been able to listen to some of the figures closest to the Republican, who have left controversial images.

As usual, one of the most controversial interventions was carried out by the recently appointed co-director of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk. In his speech, the owner of Tesla and the nazi salute.

«This is what victory feels like (…) Elections come and go, but this one really matters. That’s why I want to thank you for making it possible. My heart is with you. Thanks to you the future of civilization is guaranteed. we will have safe cities, finally, secure borders, sensible spending“Basic things,” Musk said.









In the middle of this speech, the businessman placed his right hand on his chest and raised it quickly in a gesture that reminiscent of the fascist salute and which he repeated looking towards another part of the stadium stands. After what happened, social networks have been filled with questions about it.