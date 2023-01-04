The purchase order of a million bottles of intimate lubricant gel by the province of Buenos Aires has caused controversy in Argentina, with criticism from the opposition to what, they understand, represents a waste of public money, in a context of crisis economy and high poverty.

Contemplated within the framework of the “Make me yours” program of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, This acquisition will involve a total outlay of 500 million Argentine pesos (about 2.8 million dollars). and aims to reduce the chances of condom breakage and prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

The Provincial Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, assured that the purchases of these elements “are not new” and that the former governor María Eugenia Vidal (2015-2019), current opposition deputy, also enabled them, “but in a way that wasted a lot.”

“This product in the market sells for almost 2,000 pesos (55,000 Colombian pesos) and our reference price is 500 (14,000 Colombian pesos).” Kreplak asserted on his official Twitter account.

“The 2-gram gel was always delivered together with the condom, but not all the population uses both elements. The 100-gram tubes will be delivered to those who need it, avoiding discarding it,” added the minister.

If true, stop this madness

Several members of the opposition coalition Together for Change criticized this measureamong them Diego Santilli, national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires.

“New program ‘Make me yours’ by Axel Kicillof (current governor): he spent 500 million to buy pots of intimate gel. Believe it or not, those are the priorities of Kirchnerism,” Santilli said on Twitter.

Cristian Ritondo, also a national legislator for the Buenos Aires district, spoke in the same terms, who asked to know “urgently” if the purchase of the lubricating gel was ordered

“If true, stop this madness,” Ritondo said on Twitter. In this sense, the head of Buenos Aires Health insisted that this acquisition was made “in compliance with the law”, specifically 27,675, which establishes the “availability” and “accessibility” to different elements for the prevention of viral diseases.

“What bothers the most is that there is a State that cares for its people. Everyone: majorities and minorities,” Kreplak stressed.

The acquisition of these gels caused resentment due to the economic situation in the province of Buenos Aires, one of the regions hardest hit by poverty: 42% of the inhabitants of the Buenos Aires suburbs, where some 10 million people live, are poor, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

EFE