in the program MasterChef broadcast in Valencia, Spain, A worker from ‘Oceanografic’ was invited as a diner in a test. However, the woman herself recounted that she had a gastroenteritis from the dishes he tried on the show, which prevented him from going to work the next day.

The producer of the program sent a statement to the newspaper The vanguard in which he referred to the case of the woman.

“From MasterChef we are very sorry for the indisposition expressed by some of the diners who attended the recording of our exterior in Valencia, with whom they were in contact at all times through the Oceanografic, as they were company personnel. This is an absolutely exceptional case in these 11 years of ‘MasterChef’ in Spaina program where it is an absolute priority to guarantee the food care of the people involved”, according to the media.

The program statement reported that a food analysisthese came out with positive results and the health authorities were aware of the entire process.

The events occurred on January 19, However, when the chapter aired, the woman decided to make a thread on Twitter telling everything that happened. She too, she added a photo on the social network where she exposed the colleagues with whom she was on the program, who also presented gastroenteritis.

”At the table are four of my companions and me. All with gastroenteritis. The next night I had to go to the ER to get Primperan injected into my butt so I could stop vomiting. I lost five kilos in three days,” says the woman.

