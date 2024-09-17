On August 26th, at the Smart Fit gym in Leblon, Rio de Janeiroan incident occurred involving Alinny do Nascimento, a 21-year-old cleaning employee, and a student named Gilbert Gomes Leal.

Alinny filed a complaint against Gilbert charged with racially charged abuse following offensive remark. According to the young woman, Gilbert told her that he wanted “some of her hair so he could clean the bench where he was sitting,” which shocked her, as did the witnesses present.

Gilbert Gomes Leal, known on social media as a former athlete and sports motivational speaker, denies the accusations made against him. After the case was registered, the student was officially notified of the facts.

Gilbert later shared videos on his Instagram account, addressing the situation and offering his version of what happened.

The student involved in the incident at the Smart Fit gym gave his version of the events. According to his account, He was accompanied by his wife and congratulated Alinny do Nascimento on her hairsaying, “When I have a daughter, I want her to have hair exactly like yours.”

According to him, the employee replied: “If you knew how much work it takes, you wouldn’t say that.” The student then left to continue his exercise routine. However, The following Monday he received an accusation that he described as “cowardly” and “senseless.”“. He also reported that he filed a complaint for slanderous accusations.

The employee’s lawyer said that she was emotionally affected by the incident and that the investigation is expected to progress.

Lawyer Sônia Lima said they are providing all necessary support to their client and providing information to the police. Lima also stressed the importance of justice being done. and that the case is not forgotten or becomes a simple statistic.

Smart Fit’s decision

Smart Fit, when contacted, said it had provided “full support to the employee, who continues to work at the unit.” The company stated that “appropriate measures were taken in relation to the student as soon as the case was reported.”

The measure adopted by Smart Fit was the expulsion of Gilbert Gomes Leal, who was notified of the end of his registration upon arriving at the unit. The subject, now a former student of the gym, expressed his intention to sue the gym in response to the decision taken by the company.

