Thursday, June 8, 2023
Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in Sports
Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader


Luis Chino Sandoval

Sandoval, expelled from the junior.

Video screenshot, KRONOS AGENCY

Sandoval, expelled from the junior.

The leak of the recording has sparked a stir among some soccer fans.

There are those who lock themselves up and almost disappear. There are others who prefer to show off and give the image of not being so affected. There is a reaction for each individual who receives bad news, such as being fired from a job, for example. The reaction of Luis el ‘Chino’ Sandoval, fired from Junior, is yet to be known.

It is known that he was expelled from Atlético Junior for showing up to training in bad shape, after a night out. But he has hardly been seen.

At least not by choice, because now it is news due to A video that circulates on social networks and causes controversy in a certain sector of Barranquilla fans for its intimate content.

Controversy over intimate video of ‘Chino’ Sandoval

Luis Sandoval scored the second goal in Colombia’s victory.

The striker, who would be receiving psychological assistance from the ‘shark’ club despite the scandal of his departure, He appeared in an intimate moment with a woman who, according to entertainment portals, would be a Junior cheerleader.

“After Chino Sandoval doesn’t leave me, the rest is a story! You don’t see that he is everything,” it read at one point, while the player’s face can be seen in the background in a video whose recording date is unknown.

The comments on the publication are not exactly kind and it is still a mystery what will happen to the career of a player who was in the Colombian U-20 team.

FOOTBALL

