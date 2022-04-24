Nie Florida passed legislation faster. Last Tuesday, Ron DeSantis, the Sunshine State’s conservative governor, called on The Walt Disney Company to be fined for opposing the ban on debates about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools. On Friday, he signed legislation repealing Disney’s right to self-govern the approximately 95 square kilometers around Walt Disney World amusement park. Within three days, the deputies had formulated and discussed the corresponding bill SB 4 and passed it in the Senate and House of Representatives. “We are here today because we believe in education and we reject indoctrination,” DeSantis said at the signing ceremony.

The Republican, supporter of former President Donald Trump and under discussion as his possible successor in the 2024 elections, alluded to the debates about LGBTQ issues in schools that have now escalated into a culture war. In early March, the Florida Senate passed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The initiative, which Gov. DeSantis signed into law three weeks ago, bans queer topics for children from preschool through third grade. Conservatives praise the Parental Rights in Education Act as a defense of parental education rights. Democrats and representatives of the LGBTQ community warn against the exclusion of gay, lesbian and transgender people in the southern state.

“We are dealing with a threat to fundamental human rights”

After the Walt Disney Company, with almost 80,000 employees one of the largest employers in Florida, initially held back in the debates about the controversial law, its boss Bob Chapek suddenly struck a new note after protests from many employees. The entrepreneur apologized because Disney had not publicly spoken out against Don’t Say Gay. In addition, Chapek announced in mid-March that he would stop all political donations from the entertainment company in Florida. “Obviously, this isn’t just a Florida law. We are dealing with a threat to fundamental human rights,” said the 61-year-old.

Roy Patrick Disney, a grandson of Disney co-founder Roy Oliver Disney, Walt Disney’s brother, donated $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, an organization that supports members of the LGBTQ community. Charlee Corra, Roy Patrick Disney’s child, meanwhile, has confessed to having been born female 30 years ago but now living as a man. “Equality is very important to us, also because our child Charlee is transgender,” said Disney.

Governor DeSantis saw the Disney Company’s change of course as a provocation. “You are a Burbank, California-based company that is using its economic power to attack parents in my state,” the Republican ranted, declaring war on Disney. The withdrawal of self-government, which the then governor Claude Kirk had agreed 55 years ago with the entertainment group for the Orlando area, was an obvious choice. The so-called Reedy Creek Improvement District has allowed Disney to levy taxes, build and employ fire and rescue services since 1967, modeled on a district government. The area with four amusement parks, various water parks and more than 350 kilometers of roads is one of the most family-friendly and well-kept regions in the United States. How things will continue there after the end of self-government on June 1, 2023 remains open.







On the other hand, he once again made it clear that Governor DeSantis is keeping the Sunshine State on a conservative course. After the “Don’t Say Gay” law, he also signed a bill on Friday, ridiculed as “Stop Woke”, that bans teaching in schools “that portrays people as inherently racist, sexist or oppressive”. The next exchange of blows in Florida is already in the offing.