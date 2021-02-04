This Wednesday the cuts of beef began to be sold with discounts of up to 30% announced by the Government last week but the novelty was due to the poor quality of some cuts displayed in supermarkets that went viral on the networks.

“The rule is not the photo that circulates through networks. That is the exception because not everything that is produced is uniform,” he began by explaining Daniel Urcia, president of the Federation of Argentine Regional Refrigerating Industries (Fifra), an organization that was part of the agreement.

For Urcía, it is logical that cuts with more fat than others are exhibited. “Surely one of the photos was one of the tips of the roast, that the operator who assembled the tray in the supermarket, missed it, as it usually happens. You do not have to stigmatize the guy who put it on the gondola and take it to the extreme “, he claimed.

In this sense, the owner of Fifra remarked that “most of the cuts are of quality and in good conditionAnd lastly, being exhibited, there is always the possibility that the consumer does not buy them. “

In this sense, he denied that the cuts come only from cows (the category that is exported to China, the main Argentine market) but that there are better quality categories, such as young bull or young bull.

“It is a special program and it also plays politics. We are in the middle. But the effort made by the refrigeration and commercial sectors is very great and it is a pity that we are involved in a discussion that does not go to the heart of the matter, “said Urcia.

According to another source from the meat processing industry that participated in the agreement with the Government, the photos that circulated on the networks are biased because the origin of the cut is not known, hinting that of the 6,000 tons offered per month, 3,000 come from refrigerators and 3,000 from supermarkets. “The photos that circulate are mainly of skirt, which generally have more fat than other cuts, “he remarked.

The ten cuts of beef with discounts of up to 30% compared to December prices are sold in 1,600 supermarkets and other outlets throughout the country.

In the Central Market, in whose Shopping Mall there are several butcher shops, the promotional cuts will be sold every day, in principle from next Thursday or Friday. Meanwhile, in supermarkets the campaigna will be the first three Wednesdays and weekends of each month, in the Carrefour, Jumbo, Disco, Vea, Coto, Walmart, La Anónima, Día, Libertad chains and in Friar butchers.

Since supermarkets, the main sales channels of popular cuts, stated: “the cuts are available in the gondolas and the quality is the same as always, at least in the big supermarkets “, pointed out a manager of one of the chains. And explained:” If the refrigerators give us poor quality, we immediately contacted the Secretary of Commerce to report it because the supermarket is at stake in marketing, “he explained.

According to another source linked to the sector, “it may be that there has been a case of badly cut meat but they are exceptions. No supermarket is going to risk the customer associating us with poor quality meat and stop buying, “he warned.

One of those who triggered the controversy on Twitter was the cumbia singer and open opponent of the Government, El Dipy. The photos you posted they show cuts of beef brisket, roast beef and minced meat in which there is more fat than meat.

As for the prices that govern in principle until March but that the Government will try to extend are:

Roast Strip: $ 399 (29% lower than December)

Empty: $ 499 (20% lower than in December)

Matambre: $ 549 (13% lower than in December)

Roast top: $ 429 (15% lower than December)

Square / loin ball: $ 489 (13% lower than December)

Carnaza: $ 359 (13% lower than in December)

Skirt: $ 229 (30% lower than December)

Roastbeef: $ 399 (12% lower than December)