Citizens’ income has been decided in the Bundestag. The CDU wants to fight against it in the Bundesrat. Christian Lindner sees room for compromises – Friedrich Merz does not.

Munich/Berlin – What will the planned citizens’ income look like? In the dispute over this, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) was open to changes. “You can negotiate about anything,” he said RND-Newspapers from Saturday. “We are openly going into a mediation process.” However, not all parties see it that way. The Union sees little room for negotiations and describes compromises as “difficult”.

On Monday, the Federal Council will deal with the citizen’s income that has been decided. The traffic light coalition had brought its largest socio-political reform project through the Bundestag on Thursday. The planned citizens’ income provides for higher standard rates, more protective assets and fewer sanctions. It is to replace the Hartz IV system at the turn of the year. However, it is still unclear whether this will succeed.

The big opponent is the Union, which wants to stop the project in the Bundesrat. It is therefore considered likely that the draft law will not receive the necessary approval in the state chamber on Monday. The Bundesrat, Bundestag or federal government can then call on the mediation committee to negotiate a compromise.

Among other things, the Union accuses the “traffic light” of abandoning the principle of “promoting and demanding”. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said Augsburg Generalthat is a “serious mistake” and that is why Bayern will not agree on Monday.

Citizens’ money: Söder criticizes – “This principle gives up the traffic light”

“Anyone who cannot work deserves the full solidarity of society,” said Söder. “But if you don’t want to work, you should be able to be motivated to take a job.” The basic income with the standard rate, housing and heating costs should not exceed the income level of “hard-working people who are just making ends meet”.

Union faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) also expressed himself in the world on Sunday critical: “With this law, the federal government is carrying out a complete system change in labor market policy. Compromises are difficult there.” The aim of successful labor market policy must be to end unemployment quickly and get people into work. “The traffic light gives up this principle.”

Citizens’ income is the “path to an unconditional basic income from tax funds,” said Merz. Currently, the job market “urgently needs every worker”. The CDU leader criticized that sanctions would only be imposed in “homeopathic doses” after some time with the planned citizen’s income.

Lindner: “Society should have this generosity”

Lindner was open to possible upcoming negotiations in the RND. “If we can still improve the additional income, that would be very good.” Taking up work is a step towards permanent independence from social benefits: “That must be rewarded and not punished.”

Meanwhile, the minister defended the proposed rules on wealth. It would be “inhumane” if a person who had worked all his life and was no longer able to work at the end of 50 due to a stroke of fate had to use up all his savings immediately. “We give him two years to overcome the life crisis and to qualify,” said Lindner. “Society should have this generosity.”

Christian Dürr warned the Union of a blockade. “CDU and CSU should finally work constructively on citizen income and agree to the law in the Bundesrat,” he said mirror. The Union should “no longer play with fire” and endanger the introduction of citizen income, according to the FDP parliamentary group leader. (cg with dpa)

