cutouts

This political controversy week will not only reside in the political implications of the recent visit of the president of the republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorto Sinaloa (the fifth so far in the administration), but also of the budget cuts made to some organizations that are part of the foundation of political and electoral surveillance, such as the State Electoral Institute and Ceaipes.

The control

Some consider that if the leader of Citizen Movement in Sinaloa, Sergio Torres Félix, aims to come strong in Ahome in 2024 will have to restructure the party in this municipality. And this will have to happen by leaving control to former mayoral candidate Miguel Ángel Camacho so that he can put all the kilos on him. This version began to run because it is said that the leader Héctor Álvarez did not give the width.

Reception

This weekend the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, toured the Santa María and Picachos dams to check progress. In the latter, two groups of protesters were stationed at the entrance to raise their problems. There were the community members of San Marcos, who denounced that the government expropriated their land and they do not want to pay for it. AMLO did not attend them, he moved by air.

to face

After the sThe Indian attorney in Guasave will assure that she is going to sue the manager of Jumapag, Gilberto Leyva, for gender violence. It will be necessary to see the response that he issues in this regard, in addition to the observation that Georgiana Burciaga made to him, in the sense that it was never reflected in the document that the agreement for the State to advance shares was to pay the Christmas bonus to his people , and not for the payment of the ISR to the SAT, which is how it comes in the letter.

It was time

After throughout this year the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage in Mocoritoheaded by Héctor Prado Ibarra, complained about a delinquency problem of up to 63 percent, about to close the year finally announces progress on this issue, according to the manager of the paramunicipal, the collection increased by 30 percent, it was time that something was finally achieved in this regard.