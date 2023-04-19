A fake song by Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd has garnered millions of streams online since its release on Friday, prompting Universal Music to request its removal and raising the issue of intellectual property in light of the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

The song “Heart on my sleeve”, which has garnered more than 15 million views on an application, was removed from the list of what is provided by the music streaming platforms “Spotify” and “Apple Music”, at the request of “Universal Music Group”. » that represents Canadian singers, which indicated a copyright infringement.

“I used AI to create Darik’s song with The Weeknd,” wrote an anonymous person, who called himself “Ghostwriter977”, in a video clip showing a person disguised in a white hood and wearing sunglasses.

The original video has since been removed from social networks, but many netizens still post it across various platforms.

“This is only the beginning,” Ghostwriter 977 wrote in his account.

The song, which mixes “hip-hop” and “rap” melodies, reproduces the two artists’ voices by simulating a dialogue between them.

And Universal Music Group considered, in a press statement, that this issue “raises the question about the side on which you want all stakeholders in the music system to be: the side of artists, fans, and human creative expression, or the side of deep forgery, fraud, and depriving artists of financial allowances.”

Last March, the company sent emails to broadcasting platforms, including “Spotify” and “Apple”, in which it asked them to prevent artificial intelligence services from using melodies and lyrics from copyrighted artists’ songs, according to the “Financial Times” newspaper, which reviewed the information. This correspondence.

The use of artificial intelligence in music raises a debate in the music community, as some denounce the legal violations involved, while others praise the capabilities of technology in this field.