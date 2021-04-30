Telam’s Twitter account published a controversial message this Thursday night. The text was addressed to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, head of the City Government, for the controls on circulation due to the coronavirus. From the agency they reported having suffered a “hack.”

According to several captures shared by other users, the tweet was published from Android at 20:05 this Thursday. From the state agency they admitted the fact networking.

The message was a response to a note that the official channel C5N had posted on Wednesday night.

“There is an agreement between President Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: restrictions on circulation and controls on public transport will be added in the City of Buenos Aires,” the news was titled, apparently provoked anger from someone with access to the agency’s Twitter account.

The controversial tweet they published on the Télam Twitter account against Larreta.

“Who will control ???? You don’t control your penis, except for a pandemic, “they wrote from Télam, in a disqualification of Rodríguez Larreta, a frequent target of grievances of this kind after his separation.

“Ahhhhhh sorry I thought you were talking about a model,” concludes the message.

While the tweet was erased almost instantly, the time he was online was enough for users to do several screenshots (They differ in the amount of retweets and I like them) and circulate them on the social network.

The screenshots show that the message in question was published on Android. Typically, the agency uses the TweetDeck service to manage its tweets. The apparent confusion did not prevent occurrences from other users.

Quickly the network was filled with witty messages. “You have to notify the CM (for Community Manager) of Télam that the jokes with the chota were for last night, “wrote the journalist Natalia Torres (@natiftorres), referring to the viralization of a video of Keiko Fujimori.

“Télam – National News Agency of the Argentine Republic”, shared Javier Smaldone, with his popular user @misdoscentavos.

There was no lack of reactions from anger and indignation.

The discharge of Télam

Minutes later the Telam discharge, in which they claimed to have been hacked.

Telam’s clarification after the offensive tweet against Larreta that was published on his Twitter account.

“Due to an improper publication made from this account, we are investigating the incident that occurred,” they acknowledged.

“We have indications of having been victims of a hack. We are waiting for the information security report, “they added in a message posted on Twitter, where everything had begun.

