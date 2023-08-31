Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 8:49 p.m.



With the ‘Rubiales case’ still present and which has evidenced the machismo that female athletes suffer today in Spain, the controversy broke out yesterday when a photograph of the Valencian government went viral, with Carlos Mazón at the head, along with the members of the rhythmic gymnastics team in which the athletes, bronze medalists at the World Championship held in Valencia this weekend, appeared posing on their knees in front of politicians. Joan Ribó, former mayor of Valencia, defined the print as “an exercise in pure machismo.”

The reactions on social networks have not been long in coming. The journalist and political scientist Verónica Fumanal asserted that: «And after the peak, champions kneeling at the feet of the President. Nobody has thought about SEMIOTICS?». The socialist David Calvo has also commented on the snapshot: «It is not a montage, this is how the President of the Generalitat Valenciana receives the world champions of rhythmic gymnastics, kneeling!! The forms are the background and, without a doubt, this new Consell is neither one nor the other. Mazón and his henchmen are the distillery of national machismo ».

Along with Mazón, the snapshot also appears the Minister of Culture and Sports and the member of the far-right Vox party, Vicente Barrera. In addition, sources from the presidency of the Generalitat have rejected the accusations of machismo that they are receiving on social networks and have explained that it was a sequence of about twenty photos and in one of them, improvised, the gymnasts knelt.