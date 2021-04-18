A photograph published on social networks in which the president of the Autonomous Community appears, Fernando Lopez Miras, together with the secretary general of the Popular Party, Teodoro Garcia Egea, and other members of the regional government and the Murcian PP, has provoked the reaction of opposition parties, who They accuse Miras and his team of circumventing the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus to avoid contagion in the Region of Murcia.

In the snapshot, taken after the work meeting of the PP leadership in which García Egea himself participated, the politicians appear seated at the table on the terrace of a downtown restaurant located in the Plaza de las Flores area of ​​Murcia, specifically in Santa Catalina. The latest restrictions due to the coronavirus in the Region of Murcia allow a maximum of six non-cohabiting people sharing a table on the terraces, while in the photograph up to seven can be counted, although the protagonists have already given their own version of events categorically denying that all of them were sharing a table.

This is how his own clarifies El Pulpito restaurant, where the meeting that generated the controversy took place, which in a statement explained that “health regulations have been complied with at all times,” explaining that Fernando López Miras and Teodoro García Egea shared a table with four other diners – complying, for both, the restrictions- and that it was at the end of the meal when the person in charge of the premises sat at an adjoining table to “thank you for your visit and convey the situation of the hotel industry at this time.” It was at that moment when the photograph was taken, taken from an angle, sources from the Popular Party denounce, which sought to imply that the owner of the restaurant was sitting at the same table as the PP diners.

The photograph, which circulated during the afternoon of Saturday on social networks, especially Twitter, reached out to members of the opposition, who accuse López Miras and his team of skipping the measures that the Community itself dictates to prevent infections.

We request the resignation of López Miras, Teodoro García, Marcos Ortuño, Antonio Luengo, José Miguel Luengo and Francisco Abril It is intolerable for a public official to break the law and health regulations They must take responsibility and resign immediately They are delegitimized https://t.co/TCwpnrJ3i1 PSRM – PSOE Region of Murcia (@PSOE_RM) April 17, 2021

Both the PSRM, through its account in the aforementioned social network, and Ana Martínez Vidal, the Cs deputy who starred in the motion of censure filed against Miras, published two messages demanding the resignation of the regional president, Teodoro García Egea and the rest of the guests, among whom were also the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, Antonio Luengo; the former mayor of Yecla and new Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño; the councilor of San Javier and general secretary of the PP in the Region, Jose Miguel Luengo, Y Francisco April, General Director of Local Administration and Deputy Secretary General of Popular Organization.

Hello, indeed today we have eaten six people on that terrace, in full view of all. At the end of the meal, the owner of the restaurant came over to say hello and sat at the next table for a few minutes. If someone has to resign in this region, you are the ones who are charged. Paco Abril (@PacoAbrilR) April 17, 2021

“It is intolerable for a public official to skip the law to the bullfighting, an absolute lack of ethics of the same ones who then go out very solemn to ask for responsibility and confront the Government of Spain”, says the deputy secretary general and spokesman of the PSRM, Francisco Lucas, in a press release.

This is the #impunity to which the PP has accustomed us in the Region of Murcia. While they ruin economic sectors by boasting of being the most restrictive in Spain, their rules are skipped in broad daylight. Since @CsRegionMurcia we demand the resignation of all of them. https://t.co/0J7Z4pfqoU Ana Martínez Vidal (@ AnaMartinezVid1) April 17, 2021

Podemos has manifested itself along the same lines, stating that “they -the members of the regional government- only set the rules for others, not to comply with them” and going further by asking in a press release from its coordinator, Javier Sánchez Serna That the Police, to whom they claim to have sent the photo, impose “exemplary sanctions” on López Miras and Teodoro García-Egea.

With the controversy already unleashed, from the surroundings of the restaurant they have insisted on going back to face the accusations. In a Hostemur group chat, the owner’s wife laments the “gratuitous damage” that is occurring to her business, assuring that there were more diners on the terrace “who witnessed that sanitary measures were observed at all times” against the coronavirus. “You would have to be very foolish to bypass the restrictions in such a central location,” ditch.