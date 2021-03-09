Get ready for this story, because not everything is what it seems. The protagonist of this note is the Christian streamer and youtuber DrWitnesser who a few days ago published that he had sued Twitch after being banned for what he considered to be ‘discrimination’.

This streamer talked about his religion within the platform in each transmission and was defined as’a person who talks about Jesus in games‘. So far, so good right?

The problem occurred when in mid-2020, during a game of Fortnite, told a Muslim boy that ‘I would go to hell ‘. Later he justified himself in a tweet (already deleted) claiming that he had said it because it is what the Bible.

Evidently Twitch He banned it, for seven days, as a sanction for hate speech, however, this Christian streamer did not think it was correct, pointing out in a series of tweets that it was a ‘culture of Christian cancellation’.

In one of his tweets he commented the following:

I’m 2 seconds away from posting to my 251,000 TikTok followers that Twitch bans Christian streamers for speaking about what the Bible says on stream. Are you now part of the Christian cancellation culture, Twitch?

This continued until Twitch banned him indefinitely.

This did not stay that way, and Twitch noticed more out-of-rule behavior, so he suspended his account again and indefinitely this January 2021, so he ended up moving to Youtube.

He later announced that he is seeking legal support as he ‘did nothing wrong’:

I am seeking legal representation against Twitch and Amazon for the illegal termination of my Twitch account on grounds of religious discrimination. Unless Twitch returns my account and removes all penalties, I will not give up on this quest for justice.

In the face of community responses, and evidence that he clearly had hate speech and violated community norms Twitch, responded on March 1 in Twitter:

It’s funny because I literally didn’t do any of that, from the first suspension, I just asked everyone if they wanted to know what the BIBLE says. Telling a Muslim child about what the Bible says is not harassment, or discriminatory behavior.

Your account in Twitter now it is private and in its description it indicates that it is no longer active in networks for the moment.

