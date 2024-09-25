An OXXO cashier, known on TikTok as @duaalupita, caused a stir on social media after sharing a video in which I was trying to help a homeless personbut ended up capturing an embarrassing moment.

The video, which quickly went viral, has sparked an avalanche of reactions and has cast doubt on the authenticity of the content.

As Lupita tells in the videoThe homeless person was standing outside the store, apparently affected by the heat.

In an effort to help, the cashier decided to offer her a bottle of water. However, when he approached to record the moment in which he would deliver the gesture of solidaritycame across an unexpected scene: the man was in the middle of an act of intimacy.

Visibly uncomfortable, Lupita begins to laugh and chooses to leave the bottle on the floor before quickly returning to the store.

The Tiktoker leaves a bottle of water so as not to bother the supposed homeless man

“Well, right now it’s a little busy.“But I’m going to leave you some water here so you can continue enjoying your day,” he said jokingly, before inviting his followers to help homeless people whenever they can.

The video sparked thousands of comments and reactions. While some users praised the intention to help, most were critical. Some questioned the ethics of recording and broadcasting such a private and awkward moment.

In addition, several users suggested that the video could have been planned. Among the most recurrent comments, it was pointed out that the man’s feet looked strangely clean for being homeless and that his red shirt could be similar to that of a coworker of Lupita.

