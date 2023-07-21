Controversy on social networks for the tattoos of the reverend of Canterbury: “We must fight misogyny and prejudices”

Sexist insults and comments for a photo with tattoos. To unleash the controversy, a shot published by Canterbury Cathedral to celebrate the new position of a reverend. This is Wendy Dalrymple, who has recently become the pre-center of the historic Anglican church.

In the photo, the 47-year-old reverend is shown in a short-sleeved gown, highlighting the bold tattoos on her arms. An announcement welcomed by several offensive comments from users, who accused Dalrymple of being “vain”, defining her tattoos “disgusting”. “No problem with tattoos in private, but this peacock display, in an official photo, indicates both pride and vanity,” wrote one user.

🎉 We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Revd Wendy Dalrymple as our new Precentor, Residentiary Canon Designate and Head of Worship and Events – https://t.co/JuRxQ6mGKs We look forward to welcoming Wendy to the Canterbury family! pic.twitter.com/jAdklniyAN — Canterbury Cathedral (@CburyCathedral) July 10, 2023

Dalrymple herself responded to the comments, who said she was accused of “pride, narcissism, mental illness, idiocy, not believing in God and having a top that is too small which can distract men”. The Dean of Canterbury, David Monteith also spoke on the matter.

“We announced the appointment of our new precentric last weekend. I am so saddened by the slights she has received,” she wrote on Twitter saying she was “determined to shape a cathedral that addresses misogyny, privilege and prejudice because the love of Jesus demands it.”

“Unfortunately, the negativity didn’t come as a complete surprise as the online world can bring out the worst in people, but it can also bring out the best,” she commented. “I don’t tend to interact directly with someone throwing insults from behind a keyboard, but I think there are times when it’s good to shed light on the comments people are making,” he told UK newspaper The Independent. “The many hundreds of messages of support I have received, including from the Dean of Canterbury and my future colleagues, have more than made up for the stupidity of a few,” she added. “The best response was to hear someone say, showing my photo to their tattooed daughter and son-in-law, ‘they didn’t know that people like them could enter church, and now they do’”. “If I can take just one small step to help people from all walks of life know that there is a place for them that makes me happy.”