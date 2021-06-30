The arrest of YosStop this Tuesday in Mexico City, for alleged child pornography, has revived some of the controversies of the youtuber and influencer Yoseline Hoffman Badui.

From Ainara’s complaint, which now led to her arrest, to her controversy on Twitter and her negative comments against her brother Ryan Hoffman (@DebRyanShow), here we tell you the scandals of the influencer.

Without a doubt, the biggest controversy that the influencer has faced is her arrest, which occurred tonight at her home, located in the Narvarte neighborhood in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office. The young woman, accused of child pornography, was transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla prison, located in Iztapalapa.

In March of this year, the feminist association FemxFem and a law firm released part of the complaint they filed against the influencer for possession of child pornography, as well as defamation of Ainara, a young man whom they referred to as “a whore “after assuming and exhibiting, via video, that she was to blame for the equated rape at a party.

The FemxFem association announced through social networks that it denounced the youtuber and four other young people (Carlos R., Julián G., Axel A. and Nicolás B) before the Special Prosecutor for Sex Crimes of the Attorney General’s Office for the crimes of violence and child pornography, provided for in articles 175 and 197 of the Criminal Code of Mexico City.

Tonight, after the arrest of YosStop was made known, the law firm confirmed the fact and asked for #JusticiaparaAinara.

Ainara and her team of lawyers confirmed the news of the arrest of Yoseline H by members of the @PDI_FGJCDMX. We celebrate the work done so far by the authorities and urge that both the @FiscaliaCDMX As the @PJCDMX guarantee #JusticeForAinara. – Schütte and Delsol Gojon Abogados (@SchutteyDelsol) June 30, 2021

Feminism “at your convenience”

In the middle of last year, YosStop discredited the virtual denunciation of the young woman to whom he had previously exhibited, saying that she “only wants five minutes of fame.”

This was echoed on social networks, where thousands of Internet users pointed to Hoffman for use feminism at their convenience and reproduce violence against women on different occasions.

In July 2019, Hoffman shared a video on Instagram to accuse the alleged mistreatment that a yacht captain gave her and her friends.

“Today we had a very bad experience with a yacht named ‘Valentina’ where the captain’s nandertal gave us a terrible treatment from the beginning and in the end he ended up pulling and pushing us women and hitting my friends,” he accused in that then the influencer.

The typical asshole who believes that being an “influencer” is always right. They go around teasing the captain all the time, ah but they demand respect and call him a naco. Ah hello @YosStoP. pic.twitter.com/RLgSJLLQBg – Lord Betanzos (@bettanzoss) July 29, 2019

However, Twitter users paid more attention to the way in which YosStop treated the subject, because in the video that the influencer herself shared, the man is heard singing the song “Puto”, by Molotov, which is why in the social network was rated #LadyYate.

YosStop shuts down Twitter after criticism

Due to her controversy with the captain of the yacht, the influencer received thousands of criticisms on Twitter, which is why it became a trend. Given this, he decided to close his account for a while.

Currently you have reactivated your profile and can be found as @YosStoP.

Who is YosStop?

Although she is widely known for her videos on YouTube and her content on Instagram, YosStop has also worked in television, collaborating with Canal Once, TVC and TV Azteca, where she stood out as the host of the London Olympics in 2012.

It was around that year that Yoseline decided to open her YouTube channel, inspired in large part by the success that figures such as Gabriel Montiel Werevertumorro and Yuya had achieved.

Although initially she only talked about herself and her lifestyle, little by little she began to find her own style to generate comedy videos, between sketches and series with characters like the Adored Fox, a kind of parody of Paulina Rubio, who al Appearing is not very to the liking of the young influencer.

Nerc

.

.

.